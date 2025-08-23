Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC HIGHLIGHTS: NorthEast United Win Durand Cup 2025, Thrash Diamond Harbour 6-1 In Final Clash

Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: After taking a one-goal lead in the match, NorthEast United have continued to put more pressure on Diamond Harbour FC goalkeeper Mirshad K. Michu. In the 35th minute, the Highlanders kept a curling shot from inside the box, it was saved. Thoi Singh tried to take a shot in return, but it hit the side net. 35' NEUFC 1-0 DHFC