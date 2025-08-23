Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC HIGHLIGHTS: NorthEast United Win Durand Cup 2025, Thrash Diamond Harbour 6-1 In Final Clash
Follow all the HIGHLIGHTS from the Durand Cup 2025 Final match between NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC, hosted at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. Get minute-by-minute action, key moments, goals, lineups, and fan reactions.
- SportFit
- 7 min read
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC HIGHLIGHTS: NorthEast United sealed a thumping 6-1 victory over Diamond Harbour FC in the final match of the Durand Cup 2025, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, on Saturday, August 23. The Highlanders defined what teamwork is, as all six goals were scored by different players in the final match of the Durand Cup 2025.
Live Blog
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC HIGHLIGHTS: NorthEast United FC have successfully defended the Durand Cup title after defeating Diamond Harbour FC 6-1 in the final of the 2025 tournament. The Highlanders won the Durand Cup after remaining unbeaten in the 134th edition. The Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan hosted the final match of the Durand Cup 2025 on Saturday, August 23.
23 August 2025 at 19:32 IST
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: NORTHEAST UNITED FC ARE THE Champions!
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: NorthEast United successfully defended the Durand Cup title after beating Diamond Harbour 6-1 in the final match of the 134th edition. FT NEUFC 6-1 DHFC
23 August 2025 at 19:28 IST
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: GOALLLLLLLLL!
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Alaeddine Ajaraie calmly converted the spot kick and gave the Highlanders a five-goal lead in the summit clash. 90'+3' NEUFC 6-1 DHFC
23 August 2025 at 19:25 IST
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Four Minutes Added!
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: The fourth referee has given four minutes of added time after 90 minutes of play. 90' NEUFC 5-1 DHFC
23 August 2025 at 19:22 IST
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: GOALLLLLLLLLL!
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Andy Rodriguez scored from an acute angle after a brilliant cross from Alaeddine Ajaraie. 86' NEUFC 5-1 DHFC
23 August 2025 at 19:18 IST
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: GOALLLLLLLLLL!
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Jairo scored from a stunner in the 82nd minute and gave NorthEast United their three-goal lead over Diamond Harbour FC. 82' NEUFC 4-1 DHFC
23 August 2025 at 19:08 IST
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Diamond Harbour Continue To Put Pressure On Highlanders
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: After scoring a goal, Diamond Harbour FC are putting more pressure on the Highlanders by taking more shots from outside the box. However, NorthEast United still maintain a two-goal lead in the summit clash. 72' NEUFC 3-1 DHFC
23 August 2025 at 19:04 IST
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: GOALLLLLLLLLLLL!
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Diamond Harbour got a lifeline as Jobby Justin scored a goal from a header. Can Diamond Harbour make a comeback? 69' NEUFC 3-1 DHFC
23 August 2025 at 18:56 IST
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Diamond Harbour Trying Hard To Make A Comeback
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Diamond Harbour FC players are trying hard to pull a comeback against the Highlanders in the final match of the Durand Cup 2025. But NorthEast United are making no mistake in their backline. 60' NEUFC 3-0 DHFC
23 August 2025 at 18:47 IST
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: GOALLLLLLLL!
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Thoi Singh scored after getting a brilliant pass from Alaeddine Ajaraie from the left flank. The Highlanders inch away to get their hands on the prestigious trophy. 51' NEUFC 3-0 DHFC
23 August 2025 at 18:38 IST
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Second Half Underway!
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: The second half is underway in the final match of the Durand Cup 2025 at the Salt Lake Stadium. 45' NEUFC 2-0 DHFC
23 August 2025 at 18:26 IST
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Half Time!
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Despite struggling a bit in the early minutes of the play, NorthEast United took a comfortable two-goal lead in the summit clash against Diamond Harbour FC after the end of the first half of play. HT. NEUFC 2-0 DHFC
23 August 2025 at 18:22 IST
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: GOALLLLLL!
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Parthib Gogoi scores from a stunner, he took a fiery shot from inside the box and gave the Highlanders a two-goal lead. 45'+1' NEUFC 2-0 DHFC
23 August 2025 at 18:21 IST
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Two Minutes Added
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: The fourth referee has given four minutes of added time. 45' NEUFC 1-0 DHFC
23 August 2025 at 18:15 IST
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Great Chance For NorthEast United
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Chema Nunez missed an opener after his shot went off target in the 39th minute. Nunez perfectly dribbled the Mirshad Michu but failed to keep on target. 39' NEUFC 1-0 DHFC
23 August 2025 at 18:13 IST
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Highlanders Continue To Put Pressure On Diamond Harbour
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: After taking a one-goal lead in the match, NorthEast United have continued to put more pressure on Diamond Harbour FC goalkeeper Mirshad K. Michu. In the 35th minute, the Highlanders kept a curling shot from inside the box, it was saved. Thoi Singh tried to take a shot in return, but it hit the side net. 35' NEUFC 1-0 DHFC
23 August 2025 at 18:06 IST
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: GOALLLLLLLLLL!
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: The Highlanders took the lead despite struggling in the last few minutes. It was Asheer Akhtar who gave the lead to NorthEast United FC after scoring from a corner in the 30th minute. 30' NEUFC 1-0 DHFC
23 August 2025 at 18:03 IST
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Joby Justin Comes Close
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Joby Justin took a fiery shot from outside the box, but it hit the side net. Diamond Harbour FC are creating more chances now. 26' NEUFC 0-0 DHFC
23 August 2025 at 18:00 IST
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Diamond Harbour Almost Scored
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Diamond Harbour attacker Girik Khosla went for a flying header from the middle of the box, after getting a cross from the left flank. However, NorthEast goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh saved it without any problem. 23' NEUFC 0-0 DHFC
23 August 2025 at 17:55 IST
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Diamond Harbour Try To Make A Comeback
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: In the last 10 minutes, it is Diamond Harbour FC who caught the eyes, by creating more chances. However, the scoreline is still unchanged. 20' NEUFC 0-0 DHFC
23 August 2025 at 17:46 IST
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Highlanders Look Solid In First 10 Minutes
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: After the play of first 10 minutes, NorthEast United looked more composed in the match, as they have created more chances in the early minutes of the summit clash. 10' NEUFC 0-0 DHFC
23 August 2025 at 17:41 IST
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Alaeddine Ajaraie Comes Close
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: NorthEast United striker Alaeddine Ajaraie took a fiery shot outside the box, it almost went inside the goal, but good save from the Diamond Harbour FC goalie, Mirshad K. Michu. 4' NEUFC 0-0 DHFC
23 August 2025 at 17:30 IST
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Kick Off
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: The final match of the Durand Cup 2025 between NorthEast United FC and Diamond Harbour FC has begun at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
23 August 2025 at 17:26 IST
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Five Minutes Left Before Kick Off
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Less than five minutes left before the kick-off at the Salt Lake Stadium.
23 August 2025 at 17:25 IST
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Diamond Harbour Playing XI
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Here's Diamond Harbour FC's Playing XI.
Mirshad K. Michu (GK); Mikel Kortazar, Robilal Mandi, Sairuatkima; Lalliansanga Renthlei, Paul Ramfangzauva, Ajith Kumar; Joby Justin (C); Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Girik Khosla, Luka Majcen.
23 August 2025 at 17:19 IST
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Words From NEUFC's Assistant Coach
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Here's what NorthEast United FC assistant coach Amogh Adige had to say before the final clash.
23 August 2025 at 17:17 IST
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Diamond Harbour Arrive At Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Diamond Harbour FC arrived at the Salt Lake Stadium before the final match of the tournament.
23 August 2025 at 17:03 IST
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: NorthEast United FC Playing XI
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Here's a look at the Playing XI of the NorthEast United FC for the summit clash of the Durand Cup 2025.
23 August 2025 at 17:02 IST
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: NorthEast United FC Topped Group E
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: The Highlanders topped the Group E standings and maintained an unbeaten streak in the ongoing tournament.
23 August 2025 at 17:01 IST
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Diamond Harbour FC Finished Second In Group B
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Diamond Harbour FC came second in Group B of the Durand Cup 2025.
23 August 2025 at 17:17 IST
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: NorthEast United Arrive At Salt Lake Stadium
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: The Highlanders arrived at the Salt Lake Stadium before the summit clash in the Durand Cup 2025.
23 August 2025 at 16:53 IST
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Diamond Harbour's Dream Run In Durand Cup 2025
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Here's a glimpse at Diamond Harbour FC's voyage in the Durand Cup 2025.
23 August 2025 at 16:51 IST
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: A Look NorthEast United's Journey At Durand Cup 2025
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Here's a look at NorthEast United's voyage in the Durand Cup 2025.
23 August 2025 at 16:47 IST
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Stage Set to Host The Summit Clash
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: The iconic Salt Lake Stadium is ready to host the final match of the 134th edition of the Durand Cup.
23 August 2025 at 16:45 IST
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Less Than One Hour Left Before Kick Off
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: The Durand Cup 2025 final match between NorthEast United FC and Diamond Harbour FC will kick off at 5:30 PM IST.
23 August 2025 at 16:30 IST
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Hello and Welcome!
Durand Cup 2025 Final, NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score: Hello and welcome, everyone! Only a few hours left before the start of the final match of the Durand Cup 2025 between NorthEast United FC and Diamond Harbour FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.