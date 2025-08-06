Durand Cup 2025, ITBP FC vs Punjab FC, Group D Highlights: Punjab FC Play Out Goalles Draw With ITBP FC

Durand Cup 2025, ITBP FC vs Punjab FC, Group D Highlights: Punjab FC have played out a goalless draw against ITBP FC in Kokrajhar in a Group D match on Wednesday. Despite creating numerous chances throughout the match, Punjab FC failed to convert those chances as the ITBP defence was rock-solid.
Durand Cup 2025, ITBP FC vs Punjab FC, Group D Highlights: ITBP remain at the top of the group with four points from two matches while Punjab FC are in the second position with the same amount of points.
Both Punjab FC and ITBP FC will still have ample amount pof time to find a winner.
Ninthoi floats a ball from the right flank, but the ITBP goalkeeper collects it with no pressure.
Five minutes are left for the regulation time plus added time.
Santhoi has all the time in the world but his cross gets wayward as it goes for a goalkick.
Pradipta fails to connect a corner properly as his header goes wide.
Santhoi had all the time but couldn't find the space as Mukesh Lama makes a great save by narrowing the angle.
Another brilliant pass from the right flank, but Kipgen fails to control it properly and lays it off to Lhungdim. But the latter couldn't keep his shot on the target.
Punjab FC players are moving with confidence, but the ITBP defence has been solid. Kipgen gets past an ITBP defender and tries to launch a shot, but it gets blocked.
Punjab FC will try to conmvert their chances in the second half.
It's goalless at halftime as Punjab FC have failed to take up their chances.
Suhail puts up a brilliant ball inside the penalty box but Vishal couldn't steer it to the goal with pressure from an ITBP defender.
Vishal launches a shot from the distance but it deflects off a ITBP FC player and goes for a corner.
Punjba FC have gained a number of corners but have so far failed to convert them into any real chances.
leon Augustine has all the time but his feeble header goes straight to the ITBP FC goalkeeper.
Leon Augustine tries to cut back in and delivers a cross, but doesn't really bother the ITBP defence as it stands.
ITBP FC have failed to create clear-cut chances so far.
Kipgen makes some space and shoots from a distance but it barely troubles the ITBP keeper.
Suhail has been laid a delightful ball, but the ITBP defence clears the ball before he reaches it. The goal wouldn't have counted as the linesman raises the flag for an offside.
ITBP FC captain Suvendu Mandi has to be subbed out and Pradipta Biswas has replaced him.
A corner is floated in, and a Punjab FC player tries to volley it towards the goal. Nikhil Prabhu who just had ato make a touch couldn't get it properly and ITBP defence clears the ball.
Uvais launches a throw, and Nikhil Prabhu heads it towards the back. Kipgen tries to steer it towards the goal, but the ball hits the post.
Punjab FC's Ricky Shebong launches a shot, but it gets deflected and goes for a corner.
The Durand Cup match between ITBP FC and Punjab FC will start at 4 PM IST. The match will be televised live on Sony Sports Network, while the live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.
Punjab FC will face off against ITBP FC in a Durand Cup Group D encounter at the Sports Authority of India Stadium on Wednesday.