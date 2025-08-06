Republic World
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 6 August 2025 at 18:21 IST

Durand Cup 2025, ITBP FC vs Punjab FC, Group D Highlights: Punjab FC Play Out Goalles Draw With ITBP FC

ITBP FC vs Punjab FC Durand Cup Highlights: The first goalless draw was played between Punjab FC and ITBP FC in Kokrajhar on Wednesday.

Reported by: Anirban Sarkar
Punjab FC vs ITBP FC Durand Cup live score and updates
Durand Cup 2025, ITBP FC vs Punjab FC, Group D Highlights: Punjab FC have played out a goalless draw against ITBP FC in Kokrajhar in a Group D match on Wednesday. Despite creating numerous chances throughout the match, Punjab FC failed to convert those chances as the ITBP defence was rock-solid.

Live Blog

Durand Cup 2025, ITBP FC vs Punjab FC, Group D Highlights: ITBP remain at the top of the group with four points from two matches while Punjab FC are in the second position with the same amount of points.

6 August 2025 at 18:04 IST

Durand Cup 2025, ITBP FC vs Punjab FC, Group D Live Score Updates: it's fulltime in Kokrajhar; Punjab FC 0-0 ITBP FC

Despite creating several chances Punjab FC failed to take up the opportunities and have played out a goalless draw with ITBP FC in Kokrajhar.

6 August 2025 at 17:53 IST

Durand Cup 2025, ITBP FC vs Punjab FC, Group D Live Score Updates: eight minutes of added time

Both Punjab FC and ITBP FC will still have ample amount pof time to find a winner.

6 August 2025 at 17:51 IST

Durand Cup 2025, ITBP FC vs Punjab FC, Group D Live Score Updates: Ninthoi has been a threat

Ninthoi floats a ball from the right flank, but the ITBP goalkeeper collects it with no pressure.

6 August 2025 at 17:48 IST

Durand Cup 2025, ITBP FC vs Punjab FC, Group D Live Score Updates: Time is running out for Punjab FC

Five minutes are left for the regulation time plus added time.

6 August 2025 at 17:40 IST

Durand Cup 2025, ITBP FC vs Punjab FC, Group D Live Score Updates: Punjab looking out of plans in the attacking third

Santhoi has all the time in the world but his cross gets wayward as it goes for a goalkick.

6 August 2025 at 17:31 IST

Durand Cup 2025, ITBP FC vs Punjab FC, Group D Live Score Updates: ITBP FC come close

Pradipta fails to connect a corner properly as his header goes wide.

6 August 2025 at 17:27 IST

Durand Cup 2025, ITBP FC vs Punjab FC, Group D Live Score Updates: Punjab coming again and again

Santhoi had all the time but couldn't find the space as Mukesh Lama makes a great save by narrowing the angle.

6 August 2025 at 17:23 IST

Durand Cup 2025, ITBP FC vs Punjab FC, Group D Live Score Updates: Another chance for Punjab FC

Another brilliant pass from the right flank, but Kipgen fails to control it properly and lays it off to Lhungdim. But the latter couldn't keep his shot on the target.

6 August 2025 at 17:17 IST

Durand Cup 2025, ITBP FC vs Punjab FC, Group D Live Score Updates: Punjab have been pushing hard

Punjab FC players are moving with confidence, but the ITBP defence has been solid. Kipgen gets past an ITBP defender and tries to launch a shot, but it gets blocked.

6 August 2025 at 17:09 IST

Durand Cup 2025, ITBP FC vs Punjab FC, Group D Live Score Updates: 2nd half resumes

Punjab FC will try to conmvert their chances in the second half.

6 August 2025 at 16:51 IST

Durand Cup 2025, ITBP FC vs Punjab FC, Group D Live Score Updates: Halftime, ITBP FC 0-0 Punjab FC

It's goalless at halftime as Punjab FC have failed to take up their chances.

6 August 2025 at 16:49 IST

Durand Cup 2025, ITBP FC vs Punjab FC, Group D Live Score Updates: Punjab FC miss a golden chance

Suhail puts up a brilliant ball inside the penalty box but Vishal couldn't steer it to the goal with pressure from an ITBP defender.

6 August 2025 at 16:43 IST

ITBP FC vs Punjab FC Durand Cup LIVE Updates: Punjab have kept the momentum

Vishal launches a shot from the distance but it deflects off a ITBP FC player and goes for a corner.

6 August 2025 at 16:41 IST

ITBP FC vs Punjab FC Durand Cup LIVE Updates: Punjab FC have had a number of setpiece opportunities.

Punjba FC have gained a number of corners but have so far failed to convert them into any real chances.

6 August 2025 at 16:39 IST

ITBP FC vs Punjab FC Durand Cup LIVE Updates: Punjab FC are pushing again and again

leon Augustine has all the time but his feeble header goes straight to the ITBP FC goalkeeper.

6 August 2025 at 16:36 IST

ITBP FC vs Punjab FC Durand Cup LIVE Updates: ITBP FC have defended it pretty well so far

Leon Augustine tries to cut back in and delivers a cross, but doesn't really bother the ITBP defence as it stands.

6 August 2025 at 16:33 IST

ITBP FC vs Punjab FC Durand Cup LIVE Updates: It's all Punjab FC so far

ITBP FC have failed to create clear-cut chances so far.

6 August 2025 at 16:28 IST

ITBP FC vs Punjab FC Durand Cup LIVE Updates: Punjab FC have failed to convert their chances

Kipgen makes some space and shoots from a distance but it barely troubles the ITBP keeper.

6 August 2025 at 16:22 IST

Durand Cup 2025 live score: Suhail is threatening again and again

Suhail has been laid a delightful ball, but the ITBP defence clears the ball before he reaches it. The goal wouldn't have counted as the linesman raises the flag for an offside.

6 August 2025 at 16:19 IST

Durand Cup 2025 live score: Substitution for ITBP FC

ITBP FC captain Suvendu Mandi has to be subbed out and Pradipta Biswas has replaced him.

6 August 2025 at 16:18 IST

Durand Cup 2025 live score: Another chance gets begging

A corner is floated in, and a Punjab FC player tries to volley it towards the goal. Nikhil Prabhu who just had ato make a touch couldn't get it properly and ITBP defence clears the ball.

6 August 2025 at 16:09 IST

ITBP FC vs Punjab FC Durand Cup LIVE Updates: Punjab FC come close again

Uvais launches a throw, and Nikhil Prabhu heads it towards the back. Kipgen tries to steer it towards the goal, but the ball hits the post.

ITBP FC vs Punjab FC Durand Cup LIVE Updates: Punjab FC pile up pressure

Punjab FC's Ricky Shebong launches a shot, but it gets deflected and goes for a corner.

6 August 2025 at 16:02 IST

ITBP FC vs Punjab FC Durand Cup LIVE Updates: ITBP FC vs Durand Cup time and live streaming

The Durand Cup match between ITBP FC and Punjab FC will start at 4 PM IST. The match will be televised live on Sony Sports Network, while the live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

6 August 2025 at 15:56 IST

ITBP FC vs Punjab FC Durand Cup LIVE Updates: Team lineups are out

6 August 2025 at 15:46 IST

ITBP FC vs Punjab FC Durand Cup LIVE Updates: Punjab FC to take on ITBP FC

Punjab FC will face off against ITBP FC in a Durand Cup Group D encounter at the Sports Authority of India Stadium on Wednesday.

Published 6 August 2025 at 15:49 IST