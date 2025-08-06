Durand Cup 2025, ITBP FC vs Punjab FC, Group D Highlights: Punjab FC Play Out Goalles Draw With ITBP FC

Punjab FC vs ITBP FC Durand Cup live score and updates | Image: Durand Cup

Durand Cup 2025, ITBP FC vs Punjab FC, Group D Highlights: Punjab FC have played out a goalless draw against ITBP FC in Kokrajhar in a Group D match on Wednesday. Despite creating numerous chances throughout the match, Punjab FC failed to convert those chances as the ITBP defence was rock-solid.

Durand Cup 2025, ITBP FC vs Punjab FC, Group D Highlights: ITBP remain at the top of the group with four points from two matches while Punjab FC are in the second position with the same amount of points.