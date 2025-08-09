Durand Cup 2025: Mohun Bagan Super Giant Thrash Diamond Harbour FC 5-1, Seal Quarterfinals Spot in Style

Mohun Bagan Super Giant overcame Diamond Harbour FC 5-1 in dominant fashion to storm into the quarterfinals in the Group B decider of the 134th IndianOil Durand Cup which was played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday (August 9).

Anirudh Thapa gave the lead for the Mariners as Luka Majcen equalised after five minutes but Jamie Maclaren, Liston Colaco, Sahal Abdul Samad and Jason Cummings ensured that Mohun Bagan qualified for the quarterfinals as group winners.

Diamond Harbour will now have to rely on other results to get their place in the knockouts as one of the best second placed teams.

A Close First Half

Mohun Bagan broke the deadlock in the 19th minute as Anirudh Thapa collected a first-time pass on the edge of the box and curled a beautifully struck shot into the top-right corner.

Diamond Harbour responded emphatically just four minutes later. A defensive mix-up from Mohun Bagan left Luka Majcen with space in the box, and he capitalized clinically by slotting home past the advancing Vishal Kaith to restore parity.

The match remained evenly poised until the 33rd minute when Bagan regained control. A poor pass from the Diamond Harbour goalkeeper gifted possession to Jamie Maclaren, who pounced instantly a precise toe-poke finish that restored the Mariners’ lead and sent the home crowd into raptures.

Red Card Sparks Mohun Bagan Dominance

Just minutes after the restart, the Mariners were awarded a penalty when Liston Colaco was brought down inside the box by Naresh Singh Yendrembam following a sharp run.

The foul resulted in the defender receiving a straight red card and Diamond Harbour being reduced to ten men. Colaco stepped up himself for the resultant penalty and converted with composure, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way to make it 3–1.

A defensive lapse from Diamond Harbour in the 68th minute allowed Sahal to pounce on a loose ball inside the box and the midfielder slotted home past the goalkeeper to seal Bagan’s fourth goal of the night.