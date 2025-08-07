NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT Highlights, Durand Cup 2025 Group F Football Match: NEROCA 0-0 INFT at Full-time

Durand Cup 2025: Get live score updates of today’s Group F match between NEROCA FC and Indian Navy FT. Stay updated with the latest football results and match highlights. | Image: X/@thedurandcup

NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT Highlights: NEROCA FC and Indian Navy FT played out a hard-fought goalless draw in their Group F encounter of the Durand Cup 2025 at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, to earn a point each. Despite several half-chances and moments of promise, both sides failed to find the finishing touch in a match that was high on midfield battles and defensive organisation. In the 88th minute, Indian Navy came closest to a winner when substitute Sadananda Singh delivered a perfect ball to an unmarked Sreyas near the goal, only for the forward to hit the post. A minute later, Gomado had a similar opportunity at the other end but fired wide.

NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT Highlights: The last bit of drama came in the dying seconds of injury time when Zlex received a direct red card for a tactical foul on Roshan Panna, halting a Navy counterattack. Pintu, however, failed to trouble the keeper from the resulting freekick from the edge of the box as the referee blew the final whistle with the scoreline as 0-0. Indian Navy FT, who are now on four points from two matches, remain on top of Group F and will face TRAU FC next on August 12. NEROCA FC, on two points, will take on Real Kashmir FC on August 10.

7 August 2025 at 18:00 IST NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Goalless at Full-time NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: And the game ends without a goal. Bit unfortunate it had to end this way, as it was action packed. But a lack of cutting edge in front of goal led to this. But the game ended on a sour note as a big fight led to a red card to Zlex from NEROCA.

7 August 2025 at 17:51 IST NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: 5 Mins Added On NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: We are into 5 minutes of added time in the second half. Can any team find a goal?

7 August 2025 at 17:43 IST NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Final 10 Mins Underway NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: There are at least 10 more mins left but a goal has yet to come.

7 August 2025 at 17:35 IST NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: No Goals Still NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: There are a number of chances that have gone begging and thus the game has been goalless still.

7 August 2025 at 17:29 IST NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Still Goalless NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: The game is clearly heading towards a goalless finish, as a lack of killer instinct has dominated it thus far.

7 August 2025 at 17:20 IST NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Goalless at The Hour Mark NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: We are now 60 minutes into the match and a goal has not yet appeared. Reminder that a draw is not the ideal result for NEROCA, but it is better than a loss.

7 August 2025 at 17:15 IST NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Fans Continue to Make Noise NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: The almost-full stadium, many of them NEROCA fans, have made plenty of noise and the game continues to entertain. No goals though.

7 August 2025 at 17:10 IST NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Both Teams Continue to Attack NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: The attacking intent of both sides has been positive so far this half. Still no goals, but it feels like a matter of time.

7 August 2025 at 17:05 IST NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Action Resumes NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: And we are back underway at Imphal. Will anyone get a goal this half?

7 August 2025 at 16:50 IST NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Goalless at Half-time NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Sadly the deadlock remains unbroken in what has been a fairly good first half of Durand Cup 2025 action. Neither side able to breach the defence of the other.

7 August 2025 at 16:46 IST NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: 3 Mins Added On NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: There will be a minimum of 3 mins added on in the first half of this match. Will any team find a goal?

7 August 2025 at 16:42 IST NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Still Goalless Somehow NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: The game has been enthralling but there has been a clear lack of goals so far.

7 August 2025 at 16:34 IST NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: INFT Eye Opener NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: The Indian Navy side have grown into the game a little more. Is this a sign of NEROCA running out of steam? They have worked hard in the first half…

7 August 2025 at 16:28 IST NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Game Still Goalless NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: We are close to the half hour mark but the game is, sadly, still goalless. That isn't an indictment on the game either as it has been fun to watch overall.

7 August 2025 at 16:24 IST NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Things Getting Heated Up NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: NEROCA's goalkeeper picks up a little knock after a coming together but is okay to carry on. But he was not a happy camper after that challenge.

7 August 2025 at 16:20 IST NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: A Cutting Edge Needed NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: The only thing this game has lacked so far has been that all-important killer instinct in front of goal. Hence why the game remains goalless as things stand.

7 August 2025 at 16:16 IST NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: An Even Keel Game NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: This has been a surprisingly even game so far as both sides are now doing their best to make their possession count for something.

7 August 2025 at 16:12 IST NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: INFT Fight Back NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: The game has become a little more open now as the INFT have begun to assert themselves a little bit more. This has made for some good action.

7 August 2025 at 16:08 IST NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: NEROCA Make Strong Start NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: This has been a fairly good start to the match by the home side NEROCA so far. They have kept the ball well and come close to threatening the goal.

7 August 2025 at 16:03 IST NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: We Are Underway! NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: And we are underway in Imphal! It will be interesting to see how the match progresses…

7 August 2025 at 15:57 IST NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Both Teams Arrive in Imphal NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Both teams arrive at the stadium for what is a big match.

7 August 2025 at 15:55 IST NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: INFT Eye Big Win NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Hear what the coach of the INFT side had to say before the match.

7 August 2025 at 15:53 IST NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: A Look at The Playing XIs NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Score: Here are the starting XIs for both teams ahead of their all-important Durand Cup 2025 game.