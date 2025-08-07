NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT Highlights, Durand Cup 2025 Group F Football Match: NEROCA 0-0 INFT at Full-time

NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT Highlights: NEROCA FC and Indian Navy FT played out a hard-fought goalless draw in their Group F encounter of the Durand Cup 2025 at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, to earn a point each. Despite several half-chances and moments of promise, both sides failed to find the finishing touch in a match that was high on midfield battles and defensive organisation. In the 88th minute, Indian Navy came closest to a winner when substitute Sadananda Singh delivered a perfect ball to an unmarked Sreyas near the goal, only for the forward to hit the post. A minute later, Gomado had a similar opportunity at the other end but fired wide.
NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT Highlights: The last bit of drama came in the dying seconds of injury time when Zlex received a direct red card for a tactical foul on Roshan Panna, halting a Navy counterattack. Pintu, however, failed to trouble the keeper from the resulting freekick from the edge of the box as the referee blew the final whistle with the scoreline as 0-0. Indian Navy FT, who are now on four points from two matches, remain on top of Group F and will face TRAU FC next on August 12. NEROCA FC, on two points, will take on Real Kashmir FC on August 10.