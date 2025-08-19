Republic World
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 19 August 2025 at 21:05 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup 2025 Semi-final Highlights: SLFC 0-1 NEUFC at Full-time

Check out the highlights after NorthEast United beat Shillong Lajong 1-0 in a high-stakes Durand Cup 2025 semi-final derby in Shillong.

Reported by: Shayne Dias
NorthEast United FC beat Shillong Lajong FC 1-0 in the Durand Cup 2025 semi-final.
NorthEast United FC beat Shillong Lajong FC 1-0 in the Durand Cup 2025 semi-final. | Image: Durand Cup

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Highlights: The Durand Cup 2025 has its first finalist, as defending champions NorthEast United FC beat Shillong Lajong 1-0 in the first semi-final to seal their spot in the summit clash. The game was a hard-fought one, but it was the Highlanders who got the win in the end. 

Live Blog

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Highlights: The game was won by a first half winner from Redeem Tlang, who incidentally has played for Shillong Lajong in the past. His goal gave them the lead just before the end of the first half and then NEUFC saw off a spirited fightback attempt to seal their spot in the final. 

19 August 2025 at 21:04 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: Do Join Us Tomorrow!

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: Thank you for joining us for live coverage of the first semi-final. Do join us tomorrow too for the second semi. Goodbye for now!

19 August 2025 at 20:58 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: NEUFC Are Into The Final!

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: It is full-time and NEUFC are one win away from defending their title! A tight 1-0 win over Lajong means they are now into the final and will face either East Bengal or Diamond Harbour FC.

19 August 2025 at 20:53 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: 6 Mins Added On

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: We are going to have a minimum of 6 minutes played extra during the second half. Can Lajong find a goal here?

19 August 2025 at 20:47 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: NEUFC Defend For Their Lives

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: The game has become all about Lajong trying to find a goal against a resolute NEUFC defence. 5 minutes plus injury time is all that remains now…

19 August 2025 at 20:41 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: Into The Last 10 Mins

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: We are into the last 10 minutes of the game plus time added on, and it is still 1-0 to NEUFC. Can Lajong find a goal somehow?

19 August 2025 at 20:36 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: Game in The Balance

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: This has been a tightly-contested semi-final and the game is nowhere near over yet. Lajong need just one goal…

19 August 2025 at 20:28 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: NEUFC Hit The Post!

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: Oh so nearly 2-0! NEUFC manage a slick counter-attack but the resulting shot only hits the woodwork.

19 August 2025 at 20:24 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: NEUFC Still Lead

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: The game is still in favour of NEUFC as they remain ahead by the slender 1-0 margin. 

19 August 2025 at 20:15 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: No Luck For Lajong Yet

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: Lajong have looked hard for an equalising goal but it has yet to come to fruition thus far. NEUFC are hanging on.

19 August 2025 at 20:08 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: Second Half Underway!

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: And we are back underway for the second half! Can Lajong somehow find their way back into the game?

19 August 2025 at 19:53 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: NEUFC Lead at Half-Time

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: The goal from Redeem Tlang is enough to seperate the two sides at the halfway stage. Should be a fascinating second half.

19 August 2025 at 19:46 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: 6 Mins Added On

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: There will be a bare minimum of 6 extra minutes played in the first half.

19 August 2025 at 19:39 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: GOAL! NorthEast United Lead

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: GOAL! It is the defending champions who draw first blood and the game has a goal at last!

19 August 2025 at 19:33 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: No Goals Yet

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: We are passed the half hour makr in the first half and there have been no goals yet.

19 August 2025 at 19:25 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: So Nearly For Shillong!

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: Lajong get a free-kick from distance and an audacious shot almost goes in! That just sailed over the bar…

19 August 2025 at 19:20 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: NEUFC Eye Opening

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: NorthEast have become more comfortable in possession so far but their sustained spell with the ball has led to no goals.

19 August 2025 at 19:14 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: Fans Enjoy Riveting Action

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: The fans are there in big numbers and are enjoying the football action on display. So far it has been an intense game…

19 August 2025 at 19:06 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: Promising Start From Both Sides

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: So far both teams have looked to attack and attack well. A promising start all around, which means we can see a few goals soon!

19 August 2025 at 19:02 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: Match Underway!

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: We are underway with the first Durand Cup 2025 semi-final! Who do you think will win?

19 August 2025 at 18:56 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: A Look at The Playing XI

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: Here's a look at the Durand Cup 2025 semi-final line-ups for both teams: 

19 August 2025 at 18:44 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: Lajong The Scrappy Underdogs

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: Shillong Lajong are the underdogs vs NorthEast United, but they are definitely up for the fight.

19 August 2025 at 18:41 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: How Do The Fans Feel?

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: Here's how fans feel about the winner of this Durand Cup 2025 semi-final! 

19 August 2025 at 18:39 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: Teams Arrive in Stadium

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: Both teams have arrived at the stadium ahead of the crucial clash.

19 August 2025 at 18:08 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: NorthEast Ready For Battle

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: NorthEast United are the defending Durand Cup champions and seem ready to go the distance again.

19 August 2025 at 18:01 IST

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: Welcome to Live Coverage

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Score: Hello and welcome to the Durand Cup 2025 semi-finals live coverage. This promises to be an absolute cracker of a derby.

Published By : Shayne Dias

Published On: 19 August 2025 at 18:02 IST

