Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup 2025 Semi-final Highlights: SLFC 0-1 NEUFC at Full-time

NorthEast United FC beat Shillong Lajong FC 1-0 in the Durand Cup 2025 semi-final. | Image: Durand Cup

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Highlights: The Durand Cup 2025 has its first finalist, as defending champions NorthEast United FC beat Shillong Lajong 1-0 in the first semi-final to seal their spot in the summit clash. The game was a hard-fought one, but it was the Highlanders who got the win in the end.

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Highlights: The game was won by a first half winner from Redeem Tlang, who incidentally has played for Shillong Lajong in the past. His goal gave them the lead just before the end of the first half and then NEUFC saw off a spirited fightback attempt to seal their spot in the final.