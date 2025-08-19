Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup 2025 Semi-final Highlights: SLFC 0-1 NEUFC at Full-time

Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Highlights: The Durand Cup 2025 has its first finalist, as defending champions NorthEast United FC beat Shillong Lajong 1-0 in the first semi-final to seal their spot in the summit clash. The game was a hard-fought one, but it was the Highlanders who got the win in the end.
Shillong Lajong FC vs NorthEast United FC Highlights: The game was won by a first half winner from Redeem Tlang, who incidentally has played for Shillong Lajong in the past. His goal gave them the lead just before the end of the first half and then NEUFC saw off a spirited fightback attempt to seal their spot in the final.
Thank you for joining us for live coverage of the first semi-final. Do join us tomorrow too for the second semi. Goodbye for now!
It is full-time and NEUFC are one win away from defending their title! A tight 1-0 win over Lajong means they are now into the final and will face either East Bengal or Diamond Harbour FC.
We are going to have a minimum of 6 minutes played extra during the second half. Can Lajong find a goal here?
The game has become all about Lajong trying to find a goal against a resolute NEUFC defence. 5 minutes plus injury time is all that remains now…
We are into the last 10 minutes of the game plus time added on, and it is still 1-0 to NEUFC. Can Lajong find a goal somehow?
This has been a tightly-contested semi-final and the game is nowhere near over yet. Lajong need just one goal…
Oh so nearly 2-0! NEUFC manage a slick counter-attack but the resulting shot only hits the woodwork.
The game is still in favour of NEUFC as they remain ahead by the slender 1-0 margin.
Lajong have looked hard for an equalising goal but it has yet to come to fruition thus far. NEUFC are hanging on.
And we are back underway for the second half! Can Lajong somehow find their way back into the game?
The goal from Redeem Tlang is enough to seperate the two sides at the halfway stage. Should be a fascinating second half.
There will be a bare minimum of 6 extra minutes played in the first half.
GOAL! It is the defending champions who draw first blood and the game has a goal at last!
We are passed the half hour makr in the first half and there have been no goals yet.
Lajong get a free-kick from distance and an audacious shot almost goes in! That just sailed over the bar…
NorthEast have become more comfortable in possession so far but their sustained spell with the ball has led to no goals.
The fans are there in big numbers and are enjoying the football action on display. So far it has been an intense game…
So far both teams have looked to attack and attack well. A promising start all around, which means we can see a few goals soon!
We are underway with the first Durand Cup 2025 semi-final! Who do you think will win?
Here's a look at the Durand Cup 2025 semi-final line-ups for both teams:
Shillong Lajong are the underdogs vs NorthEast United, but they are definitely up for the fight.
Here's how fans feel about the winner of this Durand Cup 2025 semi-final!
Both teams have arrived at the stadium ahead of the crucial clash.
NorthEast United are the defending Durand Cup champions and seem ready to go the distance again.
Hello and welcome to the Durand Cup 2025 semi-finals live coverage. This promises to be an absolute cracker of a derby.