Durand Cup 2025, Shillong Lajong vs Indian Navy FT Preview: Will Meghalaya Side Stop Dominant Navy's March to Semis?

The group stage of the Durand Cup 2025, Indian football's oldest tournament, is now over and the knockout rounds, beginning with the quarterfinals, gets underway with a mouth-watering match - Shillong Lajong vs Indian Navy FT will take place in the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Meghalaya on Saturday (August 16).

The start of the Durand Cup quarterfinals means there is now no place to hide and no room for error - a loss means elimination, and the only way to lift the coveted trophy is to win all three games.

And while many would see Shillong Lajong as the obvious favourites, it would be unwise to count out Indian Navy FT straight out of the gate.

How Indian Navy FT Made it To Durand Cup Quarterfinals

The Army team managed to win their group and qualify for the knockouts, which is impressive when you consider that their group had three fully professional teams.

They were put into Group F with NEROCA FC, TRAU FC and Real Kashmir FC and there was an expectation that they would be fighting for the wooden spoon at best.

However, the Navy side stunned everyone by not only qualifying but by scoring more points than all of their more illustrious foes and topping the group.

What's more, they were unbeaten in the group stage as they won against Kashmir and TRAU while drawing against NEROCA.

Will Shillong Lajong Continue To Defy Odds?

The story was very different for Lajong, who managed to qualify for the quarters as one of the two teams who finished second in their group, behind NorthEast United FC in Group E.

Lajong lost to the ISL side but managed big wins against Rangdajied United FC and the Malaysian Armed Forces, which boosted their goal difference and helped them qualify with 6 points.

However, it is worth noting that they are a side with a history of punching well above their weight and this is something that can hold them in good stead going forward too.