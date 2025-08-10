Republic World
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 10 August 2025 at 21:42 IST

East Bengal FC Vs Indian Airforce FT, Durand Cup Group A Highlights: East Bengal Hammer Indian Air Force 6-1

East Bengal FC Vs Indian Airforce FT, Durand Cup Group A Highlights: East Bengal FC have maintained their strong run in the Durand Cup and have thrashed Indian Air Force 6-1 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Sun day.

Reported by: Anirban Sarkar
Hamid Ahadad celebrates after scoring his debut goal
Hamid Ahadad celebrates after scoring his debut goal | Image: Durand Cup

East Bengal FC Vs Indian Airforce FT, Durand Cup Group A Highlights:  East Bengal FC capped off their Group A campaign in the Durand Cup with a resounding 6-1 win over Indian Air Force FT at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, registering three wins from three and finishing top of the group.

Live Blog

East Bengal FC Vs Indian Airforce FT, Durand Cup Group A Highlights: Six different scorers from East Bengal as Hamid Ahadad, Bipin Singh, Anwar Ali, Rashid, David and Saul Crespo found the net for the Red And Gold Brigade.

10 August 2025 at 21:40 IST

East Bengal FC Vs Indian Airforce FT, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: East Bengal thrash Indian Air Force 6-1

Goals from Hamid, Bipin, Anwar, Rashid, David and Saul provided East Bengal with a big win over Indian Air Force in the Durand Cup.

10 August 2025 at 20:49 IST

East Bengal FC Vs Indian Airforce FT, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: East Bengal have another

A mistake from the goalkeeper allows David to pounce on a header to make it six.

10 August 2025 at 20:43 IST

East Bengal FC Vs Indian Airforce FT, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: East Bengal have five

Edmund's cross is parried out by Shubhajit, and it comes straight to Saul. The Spaniard slots it into the empty net to make it five.

10 August 2025 at 20:37 IST

East Bengal FC Vs Indian Airforce FT, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: Another change for East Bengal

PV Vishnu comes in for Bipin Singh.

10 August 2025 at 20:27 IST

East Bengal FC Vs Indian Airforce FT, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: East Bengal further extend their lead

Rashid thumps it home with a brilliant shot from 18 yards.

10 August 2025 at 20:24 IST

East Bengal FC Vs Indian Airforce FT, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: Changes for East Bengal

Naorem, Hamid and Anwar are replaced by Rashid, David and Saul Crespo.

10 August 2025 at 20:21 IST

East Bengal FC Vs Indian Airforce FT, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: East Bengal extend their lead

Miguel floats in a brilliant corner and Anwar's bullet header blasts into the Air Force net.

10 August 2025 at 20:19 IST

East Bengal FC Vs Indian Airforce FT, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: Another chance gets begging

Miguel twists and turns and finds Bipin on the left. The winger surges towards the goal and launches a shot but it gets cleared by the Air Force defence.

10 August 2025 at 20:18 IST

East Bengal FC Vs Indian Airforce FT, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: Hamid at it again

Bipin Singh floats a brilliant cross and Hamid launches a diving header but it misses the target.

10 August 2025 at 20:10 IST

East Bengal FC Vs Indian Airforce FT, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: East Bengal piling pressure

Amal Das is shown a yellow card for a foul on Hamid.

10 August 2025 at 20:04 IST

East Bengal FC Vs Indian Airforce FT, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: Second half starts

The second half between East Bengal FC and Indian Airforce FT starts.

10 August 2025 at 19:48 IST

East Bengal FC Vs Indian Airforce FT, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: East Bengal lead 2-1 at the break

With goals from Hamiod and Bipin, East Bengal are leading at the break against Indian Air Force.

10 August 2025 at 19:46 IST

East Bengal FC Vs Indian Airforce FT, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: Miguel almost scores

Miguel curls a free kick but it misses the target by a whisker

10 August 2025 at 19:43 IST

East Bengal FC Vs Indian Airforce FT, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: Miguel has a go

Bipin Singh's cross comes to Miguel after a deflection, but his shot is saved by the goalkeeper.

10 August 2025 at 19:37 IST

East Bengal FC Vs Indian Airforce FT, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: Indian Air Force put one back

Aman Khan leaps high and guides a fantastic delivery into the net with a brilliant header in between the East Bengal defenders.

10 August 2025 at 19:28 IST

East Bengal FC Vs Indian Airforce FT, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: East Bengal extend their lead

Naorem Mahesh finds Bipin Singh with a delightful ball. The winger rounds it past the Indian Air Force goalkeeper and slots it into the goal.

10 August 2025 at 19:24 IST

East Bengal FC Vs Indian Airforce FT, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: Another chance for East Bengal

Miguel goes through a number of defenders and passes it to Bipin Singh. Bipin finds Edmund in the far right and crosses the ball to him but the latter slices it into the air.

10 August 2025 at 19:22 IST

East Bengal FC Vs Indian Airforce FT, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: Bipin has been threatening from the left

Bipin finds himself into space on the left wing but fails to find another East Bengal player as his cross is cleared.

10 August 2025 at 19:18 IST

East Bengal FC Vs Indian Airforce FT, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: Bad luck for Hamid

Naorem Mahesh finds Hamid with a beautiful through ball, and the Moroccan chips it over the goalkeeper only to see it being cleared by a defender.

10 August 2025 at 19:11 IST

East Bengal FC Vs Indian Airforce FT, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: East Bengal almost have another

Edmund Lalrindika gets the ball in the penalty box and shoots, but the ball misses the target.

10 August 2025 at 19:08 IST

East Bengal FC Vs Indian Airforce FT, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: Hamid scores to give East Bengal an early lead

Rakip finds Hamid with a inch perfect cross and the Moroccan doesn't make a mistake and heads it past the Air Force goalkeeper.

10 August 2025 at 19:04 IST

East Bengal FC Vs Indian Airforce FT, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: Another close call

Anwar Ali leaps high and meets a corner, but his header is saved by Shubhajit Basu.

10 August 2025 at 19:03 IST

East Bengal FC Vs Indian Airforce FT, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: Early pressure from East Bengal

Bipin Singh floats a cross from left flank but Hamid fails to get his head on.

10 August 2025 at 19:02 IST

East Bengal FC Vs Indian Airforce FT, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: Match Starts

East Bengal FC Vs Indian Airforce FT has kciked off.

10 August 2025 at 19:01 IST

East Bengal FC Vs Indian Airforce FT, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: East bengal beat Namdhari FC 1-0

Riding on a goal by Hamid Ahadad, East Bengal got the better of Namdhari FC in a Durand Cup Group A match.

10 August 2025 at 18:56 IST

East Bengal FC Vs Indian Airforce FT, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: Group A standings

Irrrespective of the result of this match, East Bengal will remain at the top of Group A and Indian Air Force will be in the third place.

10 August 2025 at 18:40 IST

East Bengal FC Vs Indian Airforce FT, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: East Bengal name Starting XI

10 August 2025 at 18:36 IST

East Bengal FC Vs Indian Airforce FT, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: East Bengtal to host Indian Air Force

East Bengal will face the Indian Air Force FT in a Durand Cup Group A encounter at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Sunday.

Published By : Anirban Sarkar

Published On: 10 August 2025 at 18:40 IST