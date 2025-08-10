East Bengal FC Vs Indian Airforce FT, Durand Cup Group A Highlights: East Bengal Hammer Indian Air Force 6-1

East Bengal FC Vs Indian Airforce FT, Durand Cup Group A Highlights: East Bengal FC capped off their Group A campaign in the Durand Cup with a resounding 6-1 win over Indian Air Force FT at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, registering three wins from three and finishing top of the group.
East Bengal FC Vs Indian Airforce FT, Durand Cup Group A Highlights: Six different scorers from East Bengal as Hamid Ahadad, Bipin Singh, Anwar Ali, Rashid, David and Saul Crespo found the net for the Red And Gold Brigade.
A mistake from the goalkeeper allows David to pounce on a header to make it six.
Edmund's cross is parried out by Shubhajit, and it comes straight to Saul. The Spaniard slots it into the empty net to make it five.
PV Vishnu comes in for Bipin Singh.
Rashid thumps it home with a brilliant shot from 18 yards.
Naorem, Hamid and Anwar are replaced by Rashid, David and Saul Crespo.
Miguel floats in a brilliant corner and Anwar's bullet header blasts into the Air Force net.
Miguel twists and turns and finds Bipin on the left. The winger surges towards the goal and launches a shot but it gets cleared by the Air Force defence.
Bipin Singh floats a brilliant cross and Hamid launches a diving header but it misses the target.
Amal Das is shown a yellow card for a foul on Hamid.
The second half between East Bengal FC and Indian Airforce FT starts.
With goals from Hamiod and Bipin, East Bengal are leading at the break against Indian Air Force.
Miguel curls a free kick but it misses the target by a whisker
Bipin Singh's cross comes to Miguel after a deflection, but his shot is saved by the goalkeeper.
Aman Khan leaps high and guides a fantastic delivery into the net with a brilliant header in between the East Bengal defenders.
Naorem Mahesh finds Bipin Singh with a delightful ball. The winger rounds it past the Indian Air Force goalkeeper and slots it into the goal.
Miguel goes through a number of defenders and passes it to Bipin Singh. Bipin finds Edmund in the far right and crosses the ball to him but the latter slices it into the air.
Bipin finds himself into space on the left wing but fails to find another East Bengal player as his cross is cleared.
Naorem Mahesh finds Hamid with a beautiful through ball, and the Moroccan chips it over the goalkeeper only to see it being cleared by a defender.
Edmund Lalrindika gets the ball in the penalty box and shoots, but the ball misses the target.
Rakip finds Hamid with a inch perfect cross and the Moroccan doesn't make a mistake and heads it past the Air Force goalkeeper.
Anwar Ali leaps high and meets a corner, but his header is saved by Shubhajit Basu.
Bipin Singh floats a cross from left flank but Hamid fails to get his head on.
East Bengal FC Vs Indian Airforce FT has kciked off.
Irrrespective of the result of this match, East Bengal will remain at the top of Group A and Indian Air Force will be in the third place.
East Bengal will face the Indian Air Force FT in a Durand Cup Group A encounter at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Sunday.