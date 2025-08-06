Republic World
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 6 August 2025 at 21:33 IST

East Bengal FC vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup Group A Highlights: East Bengal Beat Namdhari FC 1-0, Top Group A

East Bengal FC vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup Group A Highlights: Riding on debutant Hamid Ahadad's goal, East Bengal defeated Namdhari FC 1-0 in a Durand Cup Group A fixture in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Reported by: Anirban Sarkar
East Bengal FC vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup Group A Highlights: Riding on a goal from debutant Hamid Ahadad, East Bengal have defeated Namdhari FC to maintain their perfect record in the Durand Cup 2025. A lapse from Namdhari FC custodian Neeraj allows Hamid to pounce and head it home from a corner.

 

Live Blog

East Bengal FC vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup Group A Highlights: East Bengal have dominated possession from the start and the likes of Rashid and Saiul Crespo dictated the tempo in the middle of the Park. With this win, East Bengal have moved to the top of Group A with six points in two matches.

6 August 2025 at 20:57 IST

East Bengal FC vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: Full time in Kolkata, East Bengal 1-0 Namdhari FC

Riding on the goal of Hamid Ahdad, East Bengal have beaten Namdhari FC 1-0 in a Durand Cup Group A fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium on Wednesday.

6 August 2025 at 20:52 IST

East Bengal FC vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: Five Minutes of added time

East Bengal will hope to double their lead as five minutes have been added.

6 August 2025 at 20:49 IST

East Bengal FC vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: Another corner for East Bengal

Saul Crespor floats in a corner, and the ball comes to Nunga. The defender unleashes a shot, but the Namdhari FC keeper doesn't have any problem.

6 August 2025 at 20:46 IST

East Bengal FC vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: Few minutes on the clock

Time is running out for Namdhari FC.

6 August 2025 at 20:43 IST

East Bengal FC vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: Changes for East Bengal

Souvik Chakraborty replaces captain Naorem Mahesh.

6 August 2025 at 20:43 IST

East Bengal FC vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: Rashid has been a marquee presence

Rashid has been very calm and compsed and is dictating the game from the middle of the park.

6 August 2025 at 20:36 IST

East Bengal FC vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: East Bengal trying to find that second goal

East Bengal are not sitting back and are trying to push Namdhari FC with all of their strength.

6 August 2025 at 20:32 IST

East Bengal FC vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: Double substitution for East Bengal

Martand Raina and Miguel paves way for Edmund and Kevin Sibille.

6 August 2025 at 20:34 IST

East Bengal FC vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: East Bengal take the lead

Hamid Ahdad breaks the deadlock with a timely header. Miguel floats in a perfect corner and Neeraj Kumar comes ahead to collect the ball. But he mistimes and Hamid pounces on it to score on his East Bengal debut.

6 August 2025 at 20:25 IST

East Bengal FC vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: Substitution for East Bengal

Hamid has replaced Dimitri Diamantakos.

6 August 2025 at 20:18 IST

East Bengal FC vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: East bengal might infuse new players

Hamid is warming up on the sidelines and might be introduced by Oscar Bruzon.

6 August 2025 at 20:16 IST

East Bengal FC vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: EBFC Is Pushing Strongly

East Bengal are pushing for an advantage already, and Mahesh gets Diamantakos with a solid cross from the left side. But Namdhari goalkeeper Niraj makes the save once again.

6 August 2025 at 20:12 IST

East Bengal FC vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: Niraj Has Been Solid!

Namdhari's Niraj Kumar has held on really well! Easy Bengal could've scored multiple goals if he weren't there. 

Namdhari needs a collective effort, and the midfield needs to push their game as EBFC continues to make chances.

6 August 2025 at 20:07 IST

East Bengal FC vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: Action Officially Resumes

The action officially resumes at the venue as both teams scramble to gain the edge with a goal.

6 August 2025 at 19:49 IST

East Bengal FC vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: Halftime, East Bengal 0-0 namdhari FC

It's goalless at the break.

6 August 2025 at 19:47 IST

East Bengal FC vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: 3 minutes of added time

3 minutes left in the first half.

6 August 2025 at 19:44 IST

East Bengal FC vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: Penalty shout for East Bengal

Mahesh twists and turns and paves it to Miguel, who is pulled down inside the penalty box. But the referee doesn;t agree and points it for a corner.

6 August 2025 at 19:40 IST

East Bengal FC vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: East Bengal earn a freekick

Naorem takes the freekick well, and Saul Crespo heads it towards the near post. But Neeraj palms it away to avert the danger.

6 August 2025 at 19:37 IST

East Bengal FC vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: Execution not coming through for East Bengal

All is happening for East bengal except the goal

6 August 2025 at 19:31 IST

East Bengal FC vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: Rashid has been brilliant

Rashid delivers a long ball, and Rakip controls it brilliantly but namdhari FC players clear the danger.

6 August 2025 at 19:28 IST

East Bengal FC vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: Namdhari FC substitution

Dharamnpreet Singh replaces Amanpreet Singh.

6 August 2025 at 19:26 IST

East Bengal FC vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: East Bengal have controlled the game so far

Rashid and Saiul Crespo have won the midfield battle so far while Miguel has also been feeding balls with ease.

6 August 2025 at 19:23 IST

East Bengal FC vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: Miguel lightens up Salt Lake

Miguel twits and turns and launches a venomous shot, which the goalkeeper misses it but the goalpost comes to the rescue of Namdhari FC.

6 August 2025 at 19:20 IST

East Bengal FC vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: Rashid tries his luck

Rashid launches a long-range from a distance, but Namdhari FC keeper parries it away.

6 August 2025 at 19:19 IST

East Bengal FC vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: Another chance gets begging

Saiul Crespo delivers an inch-perfect pass for Bipin Singh, who tries to get into a good position and delivers a low cross. The goalkeeper almost falters but Diamnatakos couldn't latch into it.

6 August 2025 at 19:17 IST

East Bengal FC vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: Another chance for the home side

Chunga delivers a perfect ball for Diamantakos, but the Greek striker fails to get to the ball in time.

6 August 2025 at 19:12 IST

East Bengal FC vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: Bipin Singh threatening from left

Bipin Singh whipped in a cross and the goalkeeper initially fails to collect the ball but eventually manages to get a hold.

6 August 2025 at 19:08 IST

East Bengal FC vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: Corner for East Bengal

Miguel floats a ball for Diamantakos but Namdhari FC defence clears it.

6 August 2025 at 19:08 IST

East Bengal FC vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: East Bengal trying to push for an early goal

Bipin Singh has been busy on the left flank and is trying to combine with thye other attackers.

6 August 2025 at 19:04 IST

East Bengal FC vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: First sight of Miguel

Miguel gets the ball and gets past a couple of Namdhari FC defenders, but couldn't keep the ball in control as it goes for a goalkick.

6 August 2025 at 19:02 IST

East Bengal FC vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: Match starts

East Bengal vs Namdhari FC has kicked off.

6 August 2025 at 18:57 IST

East Bengal FC vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: East Bengal opened their campaign against South United FC

Lalchungnunga, Saúl Crespo, Bipin Singh, Dimitrios Diamantakos, and Naorem Mahesh Singh were all on target as East Bengal FC thrashed South United 5-0 in the Durand Up opening match.

6 August 2025 at 18:50 IST

East Bengal FC vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: Lineups announced

6 August 2025 at 18:40 IST

East Bengal FC vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: East Bengal to face Namdhari FC

East Bengal will take on Namdhari FC in a Group A encounter at the Salt Lake Stadium on Wednesday.

Published 6 August 2025 at 18:42 IST