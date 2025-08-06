East Bengal FC vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup Group A Highlights: East Bengal Beat Namdhari FC 1-0, Top Group A

East Bengal FC vs Namdhari FC Durand Cup live score | Image: East Bengal FC

East Bengal FC vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup Group A Highlights: Riding on a goal from debutant Hamid Ahadad, East Bengal have defeated Namdhari FC to maintain their perfect record in the Durand Cup 2025. A lapse from Namdhari FC custodian Neeraj allows Hamid to pounce and head it home from a corner.

East Bengal FC vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup Group A Highlights: East Bengal have dominated possession from the start and the likes of Rashid and Saiul Crespo dictated the tempo in the middle of the Park. With this win, East Bengal have moved to the top of Group A with six points in two matches.