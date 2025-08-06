East Bengal FC vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup Group A Highlights: East Bengal Beat Namdhari FC 1-0, Top Group A

East Bengal FC vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup Group A Highlights: Riding on a goal from debutant Hamid Ahadad, East Bengal have defeated Namdhari FC to maintain their perfect record in the Durand Cup 2025. A lapse from Namdhari FC custodian Neeraj allows Hamid to pounce and head it home from a corner.
East Bengal FC vs Namdhari FC, Durand Cup Group A Highlights: East Bengal have dominated possession from the start and the likes of Rashid and Saiul Crespo dictated the tempo in the middle of the Park. With this win, East Bengal have moved to the top of Group A with six points in two matches.
Riding on the goal of Hamid Ahdad, East Bengal have beaten Namdhari FC 1-0 in a Durand Cup Group A fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium on Wednesday.
East Bengal will hope to double their lead as five minutes have been added.
Saul Crespor floats in a corner, and the ball comes to Nunga. The defender unleashes a shot, but the Namdhari FC keeper doesn't have any problem.
Time is running out for Namdhari FC.
Souvik Chakraborty replaces captain Naorem Mahesh.
Rashid has been very calm and compsed and is dictating the game from the middle of the park.
East Bengal are not sitting back and are trying to push Namdhari FC with all of their strength.
Martand Raina and Miguel paves way for Edmund and Kevin Sibille.
Hamid Ahdad breaks the deadlock with a timely header. Miguel floats in a perfect corner and Neeraj Kumar comes ahead to collect the ball. But he mistimes and Hamid pounces on it to score on his East Bengal debut.
Hamid has replaced Dimitri Diamantakos.
Hamid is warming up on the sidelines and might be introduced by Oscar Bruzon.
East Bengal are pushing for an advantage already, and Mahesh gets Diamantakos with a solid cross from the left side. But Namdhari goalkeeper Niraj makes the save once again.
Namdhari's Niraj Kumar has held on really well! Easy Bengal could've scored multiple goals if he weren't there.
Namdhari needs a collective effort, and the midfield needs to push their game as EBFC continues to make chances.
The action officially resumes at the venue as both teams scramble to gain the edge with a goal.
It's goalless at the break.
3 minutes left in the first half.
Mahesh twists and turns and paves it to Miguel, who is pulled down inside the penalty box. But the referee doesn;t agree and points it for a corner.
Naorem takes the freekick well, and Saul Crespo heads it towards the near post. But Neeraj palms it away to avert the danger.
All is happening for East bengal except the goal
Rashid delivers a long ball, and Rakip controls it brilliantly but namdhari FC players clear the danger.
Dharamnpreet Singh replaces Amanpreet Singh.
Rashid and Saiul Crespo have won the midfield battle so far while Miguel has also been feeding balls with ease.
Miguel twits and turns and launches a venomous shot, which the goalkeeper misses it but the goalpost comes to the rescue of Namdhari FC.
Rashid launches a long-range from a distance, but Namdhari FC keeper parries it away.
Saiul Crespo delivers an inch-perfect pass for Bipin Singh, who tries to get into a good position and delivers a low cross. The goalkeeper almost falters but Diamnatakos couldn't latch into it.
Chunga delivers a perfect ball for Diamantakos, but the Greek striker fails to get to the ball in time.
Bipin Singh whipped in a cross and the goalkeeper initially fails to collect the ball but eventually manages to get a hold.
Miguel floats a ball for Diamantakos but Namdhari FC defence clears it.
Bipin Singh has been busy on the left flank and is trying to combine with thye other attackers.
Miguel gets the ball and gets past a couple of Namdhari FC defenders, but couldn't keep the ball in control as it goes for a goalkick.
East Bengal vs Namdhari FC has kicked off.
Lalchungnunga, Saúl Crespo, Bipin Singh, Dimitrios Diamantakos, and Naorem Mahesh Singh were all on target as East Bengal FC thrashed South United 5-0 in the Durand Up opening match.
East Bengal will take on Namdhari FC in a Group A encounter at the Salt Lake Stadium on Wednesday.