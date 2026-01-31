East Bengal Rope In Jerry From Odisha FC On A Free Transfer, Red And Gold Brigade Bolster Attacking Department Ahead Of ISL Campaign

East Bengal have announced the signing of experienced Indian winger Jerry Mawihmingthanga ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Super League (ISL). The 28-year-old has joined the Red & Gold Brigade from Odisha FC and will don jersey number 17.

Jerry brings a wealth of ISL experience, having previously featured for clubs like NorthEast United FC, Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC. Known for his explosive pace, sharp dribbling and precise crossing, Jerry M. has established himself as one of the most consistent right wingers on the Indian circuit.

Thangboi Singto, Head of Football at East Bengal FC, heaped praise on the player. “Jerry M. has a proven track record in the ISL. His addition strengthens our domestic core and gives us more options in the wider areas. We welcome him to the East Bengal family and look forward to his contributions in the Red & Gold.”

Jerry Bring In Wealth Of ISL Experience

Jerry began his senior professional career with DSK Shivajians in 2016 before joining NorthEast United FC on loan in 2016. The following year, he was picked by Jamshedpur FC, whom he represented in two ISL seasons before being roped in by Odisha FC in 2019. During his six-season stint with Odisha FC, Jerry M. helped the club win the Super Cup in 2023. In 141 ISL matches, Jerry M. has accumulated 18 goals, 22 assists, alongside creating 120 chances and has completed 80 successful dribbles. He has also represented the Indian national team at the U-19 and U-23 levels.

Head Coach Oscar Bruzon said, “Signing Jerry is a clear statement of our intent. He is a proven talent in Indian football, capable of changing matches with his pace and directness. We are building a team that plays with personality and purpose, and Jerry fits perfectly into that vision.”

Jerry M. expressed his enthusiasm about joining the iconic club, saying, “I am thrilled to join a historic club like East Bengal. Hailing from Mizoram, I grew up admiring Shylo Malsawmtluanga, so I always wanted to represent East Bengal like my role-model. Now that I have earned the opportunity to wear the iconic red-and-gold jersey, I will do everything in my capacity to help the club win the ISL. Joy East Bengal!”

