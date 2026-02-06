East Bengal Strengthen Squad Ahead Of ISL Campaign, Red And Golds Announce Signing Of Spanish Forward Youssef Ezzejjari

East Bengal have announced the signing of experienced Spanish centre-forward Youssef Ezzejjari ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season. Ezzejjari will wear jersey number 9.

Known for his physicality, aerial ability and sharp instincts, Ezzejjari is expected to add firepower and leadership to East Bengal’s forward line. Welcoming Ezzejjari to the squad, Mr Thangboi Singto, Head of Football at East Bengal FC said, “Youssef is a proven goal-scorer with the experience and mentality we need. He will bolster our attack significantly as we aim for ISL success.”

The 32-year-old forward joins the Red & Gold Brigade following a successful stint with Tanjong Pagar United in the Singapore Premier League. He played his latest match as recently as ten days ago. Born in Spain’s Santa Coloma de Gramenet, Ezzejjari brings with him a wealth of experience, having played across Europe and Asia, including notable stints with Spain’s Gramenet, Mataro and Oyonesa, Andorra’s Carroi, Indonesia’s Persik Kediri and Madura United, and Cambodia’s Visakha FC.

East Bengal FC Head Coach Oscar Bruzon said, “Youssef joins us as a strategic addition to strengthen our squad. His profile matches the competitive standards we demand, and we believe his qualities will help drive the team toward our objectives. He arrives with the clear purpose of helping the team score goals and add greater attacking threat.”

Youssef Ezzejjari commented, “Joining East Bengal is a big step for me. The passion of the fans, the rich legacy, and the ambition of the team are incredible. I am here to score goals and give everything to help the team win!”

The player registration is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.