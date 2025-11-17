East Bengal Trump Bam Khatoon In AFC Women's Champions League Group Opener

AFC Women's Champions League: East Bengal FC saw off Bam Khatoon FC 3-1 in their AFC Women's Champions League 2025-26 Group B opener on Monday.

The Red and Golds hit the ground running and took the lead as early as the fourth minute after two blocked attempts by Fazila Ikwaput saw the ball falling kindly to Shilky Hemam, who struck a low shot into the bottom right corner from just above the box.

The early strike set the tone for the remainder of the half as the Indian side dictated the tempo, limiting the IR Iran side Bam Khatoon to long-range efforts, with Sara Didar and Fatemeh Geraeli both trying their luck, as per the AIFF website.

East Bengal doubled their advantage in the 32nd minute, following a slick build-up that involved Amnah Nababi threading a perfectly timed through ball to Ikwaput, who showed good ball control before slotting past Raha Yazdani.

Bam Khatoon almost conceded again three minutes later when Soumya Guguloth set up Resty Nanziri nicely inside the six-yard box, but the Ugandan midfielder skied her effort.

The Iranian outfit barely troubled Elangbam Panthoi Chanu at the other end, Geraeli testing the keeper from distance with a tame effort in the 39th minute.

The continuous waves of attacks finally yielded a goal for Bam Khatoon after Jyoti Chouhan's handball led to Mona Hamoudi tucking home from the spot in first-half stoppage time.

BAM Khatoon emerged after the break with renewed intent, with Fatemeh Pasandideh testing Panthoi from outside the area before Geraeli saw her free-kick attempt at the hour mark sail over the bar.

East Bengal turned up the intensity in the closing stages with Ikwaput striking the post in the 79th minute from inside the box, while Yazdani kept out the Ugandan's effort in the 84th minute with a low save.