East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL 2025-26 Match In India?

East Bengal will lock horns with Bengaluru FC in a top-of-the-table clash in the Indian Super League. Despite one defeat and two draws, the Red and Golds are firmly in the ISL title race and a win against Bengaluru FC will send them into the top two. Oscar Bruzon's men cannot take things lightly as Bengaluru have been the team to beat this season.

East Bengal won't be able to avail of Naorem Mahesh Singh's service as he is likely to be ruled out for the remainder of the season. In the last 10 matches, both teams have four wins each while the remaining two games ended in draws.

On the back of a 2-1 loss against Kerala Blasters, Bengaluru would hope for a statement display away from home.

East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL Live Streaming



When will the East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL match Take Place?

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The East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL match will take place on Thursday, April 16.

At what time will the East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL match Take Place?

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The East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL match Take Place?

The East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL match will take place at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Where to watch the East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL match on live TV?

The East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL match will have a live broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL match?