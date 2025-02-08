East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC ISL Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL Live In India, UK And USA?

East Bengal will host Chennaiyin FC in a crucial Indian Super League match at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday. The Red and Golds are in dire need of a win and will be adamant to take advantage of their home comfort.

Chennaiyin FC are on a seven-game winless run and will need to start getting on their feet before it gets too late for them. East Bengal are on a two match unbeaten run and the Kolkata giants cannot afford to lose any more matches as they can still make it to the playoffs.

East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC ISL Live streaming

Where will the East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The ISL match between East Bengal and Chennaiyin FC will be held at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

When will the East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The ISL match between East Bengal and Chennaiyin FC will take place on Saturday. The match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch the live broadcast of East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 match in India?

The ISL match between East Bengal and Chennaiyin FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 Network in India. The match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch live streaming East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 match in India?

The ISL match between East Bengal and Chennaiyin FC will be available for live streaming on the JioCinema app and website. The match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the ISL 2024-25 match between East Bengal FC and Chennaiyin FC live on OneFootball.

How to watch East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 match in the UK?