Updated 5 March 2026 at 17:05 IST
East Bengal vs FC Goa, ISL 2025-26 Live Updates: Match Starts, EBFC 0-0 FCG
East Bengal vs FC Goa, ISL 2025-26 Live Updates: East Bengal are all set to host FC Goa at Salt Lake Stadium on Thursday.
East Bengal vs FC Goa, ISL 2025-26 Live Updates: East Bengal will eye a return to winning ways when they host a jubilant FC Goa in an Indian Super League clash at Kolkata's Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Thursday. The Kolkata side lost to Jamshedpur FC in the last ISL clash after back-to-back wins in the first two games.
East Bengal vs FC Goa, ISL 2025-26 Live Updates: FC Goa will topple Mohun Bagan Super Giant with a win against East Bengal.
5 March 2026 at 17:05 IST
East Bengal vs FC Goa, ISL 2025-26 Live Updates: EBFC vs FCG Head To Head
East Bengal have lost seven times against FC Goa in the last 10 matches, while winning one in the proceedings.
5 March 2026 at 16:59 IST
East Bengal vs FC Goa, ISL 2025-26 Live Updates: Red And Golds eye a strong start
A strong spell of possession would surely hand East Bengal an early advantage.
5 March 2026 at 16:52 IST
East Bengal vs FC Goa, ISL 2025-26 Live Updates: When will the match start?
The East Bengal vs FC Goa ISL match will start at 5 PM IST.
5 March 2026 at 16:27 IST
East Bengal vs FC Goa, ISL 2025-26 Live Updates: ISL live streaming
The ISL match between East Bengal and FC Goa will have a live telecast on Sony Sports Network while the live streaming will be available on FanCode app and website.
5 March 2026 at 16:25 IST
East Bengal vs FC Goa, ISL 2025-26 Live Updates: East Bengal and FC Goa starting lineups
5 March 2026 at 16:21 IST
East Bengal vs FC Goa, ISL 2025-26 Live Updates: East Bengal to host FC Goa in Kolkata
East Bengal will face off against FC Goa in a crucial ISL 2025-26 match at Salt Lake Stadium on Thursday. The match will start at 5 PM IST.
Published On: 5 March 2026 at 16:23 IST