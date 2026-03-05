East Bengal vs FC Goa Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL 2025-26 Match In India?

East Bengal will seek to get back to winning ways when they host FC Goa on Thursday in the Indian Super League at Salt Lake Stadium. East Bengal can breach into the ISL top three with a win, while a victory for FC Goa would see them topple Mohun Bagan from the top of the table.

Back-to-back wins against NorthEast United FC and SC Delhi had brought back optimism, but the loss to Jamshedpur FC spoiled Oscar Bruzon's plans. An ISL title has eluded them since their inception in the league and this curtailed campaign would be a golden opportunity for the Red and Golds to finally end their prolonged drought.

FC Goa would take inspiration from their win against East Bengal in the AIFF Super Cup final last year, and Manolo Marquez's team will be happy to replicate their result once again.

East Bengal vs FC Goa ISL Live Streaming

When will the East Bengal vs FC Goa ISL match Take Place?

The East Bengal vs FC Goa ISL match will take place on Thursday, March 5.

At what time will the East Bengal vs FC Goa ISL match Take Place?

The East Bengal vs FC Goa ISL match will kick off at 5 PM IST.

Where will the East Bengal vs FC Goa ISL match Take Place?

The East Bengal vs FC Goa ISL match will take place at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Where to watch the East Bengal vs FC Goa ISL match on live TV?

The East Bengal vs FC Goa ISL match will have a live broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the East Bengal vs FC Goa ISL match?