East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL 2025-26 Match In India?

East Bengal will aim to return to winning ways when they take on Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League at Salt Lake Stadium. The Red and Golds are currently placed 5th in the ISL table and could breach the top three with a win.

East Bengal started the season in a dominant fashion, collecting victories over NorthEast United FC (3-0) and SC Delhi (4-1). But they could only collect one point in the last two matches, including a loss against Jamshedpur FC in the last game. They will be playing their 5th consecutive home game and will hope to get the better of their opponent.

Kerala were handed a 0-2 loss by Mohun Bagan in the opening game and since then have gone on to lose four matches on a trot. They are in dire need of a win and will definitely fancy their chance against the Kolkata giants on Saturday.

East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters ISL Live Streaming

When will the East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters ISL match Take Place?

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The East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters ISL match will take place on Saturday, March 14.

At what time will the East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters ISL match Take Place?

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The East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters ISL match will kick off at 5 PM IST.

Where will the East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters ISL match Take Place?

The East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters ISL match will take place at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Where to watch the East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters ISL match on live TV?

The East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters ISL match will have a live broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters ISL match?