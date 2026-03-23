East Bengal vs Mohammedan SC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL 2025-26 Match In India?

Prabhsukhan Gill and Oscar Bruzon at the press conference | Image: East Bengal

East Bengal will aim to return to winning ways when they host a struggling Mohammedan SC in an Indian Super League match on Monday at Salt Lake Stadium. The Red and Golds shared a point with Kerala Blasters courtesy of a last-ditch equaliser from their opponents and will be hoping to put their misery behind.

With no playoffs taking place this season, Oscar Bruzon's men can definitely put pressure on the gas pedal in order to dethrone Bengaluru FC from the 4th place. Despite a promising start, the Kolkata giants have only managed to gain two points in the last three games and will hope to add three points to their tally.

On the other side, Mohammedan's struggle has been quite evident and they are currently deeply embedded in the relegation battle. They haven't yet registered a point in the ISL this season and another loss would severely put them in danger.

East Bengal vs Mohammedan SC ISL Live Streaming

When will the East Bengal vs Mohammedan SC ISL match Take Place?

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The East Bengal vs Mohammedan SC ISL match will take place on Saturday, March 23.

At what time will the East Bengal vs Mohammedan SC ISL match Take Place?

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The East Bengal vs Mohammedan SC ISL match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the East Bengal vs Mohammedan SC ISL match Take Place?

The East Bengal vs Mohammedan SC ISL match will take place at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Where to watch the East Bengal vs Mohammedan SC ISL match on live TV?

The East Bengal vs Mohammedan SC ISL match will have a live broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the East Bengal vs Mohammedan SC ISL match?