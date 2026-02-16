Updated 16 February 2026 at 18:59 IST
East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2025-26 Live Score: Red And Gold Brigade Look To Start Campign On A Winning Note
East Bengal will start their Indian Super League (ISL) campaign against NorthEast United FC at Salt Lake Stadium on Monday. Follow all live score and updates here.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2025-26 Live Score: East Bengal will kickstart their Indian Super League campaign with a home game against NorthEast United FC on Monday in Kolkata. The Red And Gold Brigade would hope to put an end to their ISL misery with a much better display in this curtailed ISL season.
Live Blog
East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2025-26 Live Score: NorthEast United FC finished 3rd in the ISL table last season and also lifted their first major title when they thrashed Diamond Harbour FC 6-1 in the final.
16 February 2026 at 18:58 IST
East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2025-26 Live Score: East Bengal announce their lineup
Prabhsukhan Gill, Jay Gupta, Lalchungnunga, Anwar Ali, Rashid, Bipin Singh, Saul Crespo, Nandhakumar, Miguel, Youssef Ezzejjari, Jeakson Singh
16 February 2026 at 18:53 IST
East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2025-26 Live Score: Where to watch EBFC vs NEUFC live?
The East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC ISL match will be televised live on Sony Sports Network, while the live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website. The match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.
Advertisement
16 February 2026 at 18:51 IST
East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2025-26 Live Score: East bengal finished 9th last season
East Bengal will be hoping for a stront start and this curtailed ISL campaign could be a blessibg in disguise for the Kolkata giants.
16 February 2026 at 18:48 IST
East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2025-26 Live Score: NorthEast United announce their lineup
Advertisement
16 February 2026 at 18:40 IST
East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2025-26 Live Score: East Bengal eye an win
Hello and Welcome to the live blog of East Bengal vs North East United FC ISL 2025-26 match, to be played in Kolkata on Monday.
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 16 February 2026 at 18:43 IST