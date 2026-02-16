East Bengal vs NorthEast United Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL 2025-26 Match Live In India?

East Bengal FC will host NorthEast United for their ISL 2025-26 opener match at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) on February 16, 2026. In their last five meetings, both East Bengal FC and NorthEast United have won two matches each, with one match ending in a draw. Notably, NorthEast United dominated EBFC with a commanding 4-0 victory in Guwahati last season.

East Bengal FC have since then bolstered their squad, strengthening the Indian contingent and making changes to their foreign recruits ahead of the start of the new season. Additionally, East Bengal will have a home advantage going into the game, while NorthEast United will have to rely on their quick transitions and counter against their opponent's ball possession-based style of play.

East Bengal vs NorthEast United Live Streaming Details

When will the ISL match between East Bengal and NorthEast United be played?

The match between East Bengal and NorthEast United will take place on Monday, February 16, 2026.

Where will the ISL match between East Bengal and NorthEast United take place?

The ISL fixture between East Bengal and NorthEast United will take place at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kolkata.

When will the ISL match between East Bengal and NorthEast United start?

The ISL 2025-26 fixture between East Bengal and NorthEast United will start from 7:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch the live telecast of East Bengal and NorthEast United?

The ISL match between East Bengal and NorthEast United can be watched on Sony Sports Network.

Where can you live-stream the match between East Bengal and NorthEast United?