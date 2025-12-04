East Bengal vs Punjab FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Super Cup In India?

East Bengal will eye that coveted spot in the Super Cup final when they take on Punjab FC in the first semifinal on Thursday at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda, Goa. Both teams didn't register a loss during the group stage and will hope to continue the momentum.

With uncertainty looming around the Indian Super League, East Bengal will hope to set the tone as the winner of the Super Cup will qualify for the AFC Champions League 2 qualifiers as it stands. The Red And Gold Brigade defeated Odisha FC in the Super Cup 2023-24 final and will be eager to replicate their streak once again.

Punjab will be without their star duo Muhammad Uvais and Khaiminthang Lhungdim due to suspension, but they do have enough armoury in their ranks to inflict some damage on East Bengal.

East Bengal vs Punjab FC Super Cup Semifinal Live Streaming

When will the East Bengal vs Punjab FC Super Cup semifinal match Take Place?

The East Bengal vs Punjab FC Super Cup semifinal match will take place on Thursday, December 4.

At what time will the East Bengal vs Punjab FC Super Cup semifinal match Take Place?

The East Bengal vs Punjab FC Super Cup semifinal match will kick off at 4 PM IST.

Where will the East Bengal vs Punjab FC Super Cup semifinal match Take Place?

The East Bengal vs Punjab FC Super Cup semifinal match will take place at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

Where to watch the East Bengal vs Punjab FC Super Cup semifinal match on live TV?

The East Bengal vs Punjab FC Super Cup semifinal match will have a live broadcast on Star Sports Khel channel.

Where to watch the live streaming of the East Bengal vs Punjab FC Super Cup semifinal match?