Published 19:26 IST, November 21st 2024

Ed Sheeran Helps Favorite Soccer Team Sign Player Before Getting On Stage With Taylor Swift

During the summer, Ed Sheeran received a call from his favourite football team just before he was set to take the stage with Taylor Swift. To sign a player, it required his assistance.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Ed Sheeran
English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran watches the Autumn Nations series rugby union match between England and Australia, at Twickenham stadium, London | Image: AP Photo
