Egypt vs Ivory Coast, AFCON Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Africa Cup of Nations Quarter-Final Match In India?

Egypt's Mohamed Salah scores against Benin in Africa Cup of Nations | Image: AP

Africa Cup of Nations 2025-26: Egypt will face the Ivory Coast in the upcoming quarter-final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025-26 at the Adrar Stadium in Agadir on Sunday, January 11.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 AM IST. The two sides have met twice so far, with Ivory Coast winning once and the other encounter ending in a draw. Egypt are still searching for their first victory against the Ivorians.

Egypt enter the contest in excellent form, unbeaten in their last five matches. They advanced to the quarter-finals after defeating Benin 3-1 in the Round of 16 on January 5.

Meanwhile, Ivory Coast are also unbeaten in their previous five outings, securing four wins and one draw. They booked their place in the quarter-finals with a commanding 3-0 victory over Burkina Faso on January 7.

Egypt vs Ivory Coast, AFCON 2025-2026 Quarter-Final Live Streaming Details

