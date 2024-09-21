Published 06:20 IST, September 21st 2024
Eight-goal Nice demolishes hapless Saint-Etienne in historic French rout
Nice hammered Saint-Etienne 8-0 on Friday in an astonishing rout that marked the newly promoted side’s heaviest French league defeat in 73 years.
Nice’s Youcef Atal in action during the Conference League Group D soccer match between Nice and Partizan at Allianz Riviera stadium | Image: AP
