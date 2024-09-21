sb.scorecardresearch
Published 06:20 IST, September 21st 2024

Eight-goal Nice demolishes hapless Saint-Etienne in historic French rout

Nice hammered Saint-Etienne 8-0 on Friday in an astonishing rout that marked the newly promoted side’s heaviest French league defeat in 73 years.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Youcef Atal
Nice’s Youcef Atal in action during the Conference League Group D soccer match between Nice and Partizan at Allianz Riviera stadium | Image: AP
