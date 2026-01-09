Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Bundesliga Match Live In India?

Bundesliga 2025-2026: Eintracht Frankfurt will square off against Borussia Dortmund in the forthcoming Bundesliga 2025-2026 match at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt on Saturday, January 10.

The match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund will kick off at 1 AM IST on Saturday, January 10. The two teams have played each other 32 times, out of which Frankfurt clinched six wins, and Dortmund sealed 19 victories. Meanwhile, seven matches ended in a draw.

Eintracht Frankfurt have managed to win just one game in their previous five fixture, and conceded two defeats and shared points two times. They are coming into this match after a 1-1 draw against Hamburger SV on December 20. Frankfurt hold the seventh place on the Bundesliga standings with 25 points from 15 matches.

On the other hand, Borussia Dortmund clinched two wins, suffered two defeats, and shared points two times in their last five matches. Dortmund are coming into this match after a 2-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach on December 20. Dortmund hold the second place on the table with 32 points from 15 matches.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2025-2026 Live Streaming

When Will The Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Match Take Place?

The Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga match will take place on Saturday, January 10, 2026.

What Time Does The Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Match Take Place?

The Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga match will kick off at 1 AM IST.

Where Will The Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Match Take Place?

The Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga match will take place at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany.

How To Watch The Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Match live on TV?

The Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund will have a live telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

How To Watch The Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Match Live Streaming?