Elon Musk Interested In Acquiring Stake At Premier League Giants Liverpool FC, Club Owners Respond To Claims

Liverpool has emerged as a trailblazing force in the English Premier League as they dominate the charts in the European football scene. With stalwarts like Mohamed Salah, Alisson Becker and Virgil Van Dijk, the Reds have been on a winning spree and lead the standings in EPL. Recently, the EPL club has come to the highlight for a peculiar reason as it has come to light that the world's richest man, Elon Musk, has shown interest in purchasing the football giants.

Elon Musk's Father Makes Huge Revelation, Says Son Interested In Buying Liverpool FC

Recently, Tesla CEO and social media platform X's CTO and executive chairman, Elon Musk, had an interest in entering the realm of sports, and he expressed interest in buying Premier League's current number one team, Liverpool FC. Elon's father Errol Musk, in an interview with Times Radio, acknowledged that the Tesla CEO has shown an interest in the six-time European Cup champions.

“Oh yes, but that doesn’t mean he’s buying it. He would like to, yes. Obviously, anybody would want to. So would I,” he said.

“I can’t comment on that. They’ll raise the price,” Errol Musk also said.

Elon's father continued by discussing Musk's familial ties to the city of Liverpool, which may account for the reported interest. “We were fortunate enough to know quite a few of the Beatles because they grew up with us — my family,” he said.

Liverpool FC Owners Respond To Rumours Of Possible Sale To Elon Musk

The Premier League team is privately owned by Fenway Sports Group, who purchased the team for £300M in 2010. In September 2023, FSG sold a minority stake to Dynasty Equity, a U.S. investment firm. Notably, they have welcomed outside investment but have not stated that it wishes to sell. In order to seek clarification, AP had reached out to FSG, and one of its representatives had said that there was "no truth to these rumours."

Liverpool has re-established to its position as one of Europe's top clubs under FSG. One season after winning the Champions League, the Merseyside team won its first English league title in thirty years in 2020. With an estimated worth of £4.3 billion, Forbes named Liverpool the fourth most valuable club in May of last year. This season, it is at the top of both the Premier League and the Champions League.