×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 14:56 IST

Emma Hayes says player-to-player relationships on teams ‘inappropriate’ because hard to manage

Emma Hayes, the incoming coach of the U.S. women’s national team, said player-to-player relationships on teams are “inappropriate” because they present extra ch

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Emma Hayes cites family in decision to leave Chelsea. No comment on US women’s national team job
Emma Hayes cites family in decision to leave Chelsea. No comment on US women’s national team job | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Emma Hayes, the incoming coach of the U.S. women’s national team, said player-to-player relationships on teams are “inappropriate” because they present extra challenges to manage, although she acknowledged that “we’re dealing with human beings.”

Hayes is finishing out the season as manager of Chelsea in the Women’s Super League and is expected to make her debut leading the U.S. national team in a pair of friendly matches against South Korea in June.
Hayes spoke at a press conference Thursday ahead of a WSL match against Arsenal. She was asked about player safeguards in the context of reports in the British media that Leicester women’s manager coach Willie Kirk is being investigated by the club following an allegation of a player-coach relationship.

Advertisement

“We have to have safeguarding, make sure that’s it’s accessible for each and every club to protect players,” she said.

“Player-coach relationships they’re inappropriate, player-to-player relationships are inappropriate,” Hayes said. ”But we have to look at it in the context of where the game has come from, and say ‘look we’re in a professional era now’ where the expectations in place for players and coaches is such that all of our focus and attention has got to be on having the top standards.”

Advertisement

Player-to-player relationships can be hard to navigate for a coach, she said.
“One player’s in the team, one’s not in the team,” she said in listing some of the situations that can arise. “One might be in the last year of their contract, one might not be.

“We all know, those of us that have been in the women’s game for a long period of time, those things have been happening in dressing rooms. Longer term, it would be ideal ... where you don’t have to deal with that.”
She added: “We’re dealing with human beings. We do talk about it internally.”

Advertisement

Hayes said it’s important to consider the historical contexts.

“Women’s football as we know has been a very amateur game for a long period of time, so — and I say this around player-to-player relationships as well — there’s challenges that we’re moving to a point where we should be moving past those places,” she said.

Advertisement

Pernille Harder and Magdalena Eriksson have been in a relationship for the past decade and played together at Chelsea for three seasons. They switched to Bayern Munich last summer.

 

Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 14:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Mobile gaming

Gaming study Meta

a few seconds ago
McDonald's

McDonald's outage

2 minutes ago
Hyderabad traffic advisory for Dec 31.

PM Modi roadshow

3 minutes ago
Government Approves Major Bureaucratic Rejig with Key Appointments | LIVE

LIVE News

5 minutes ago
Rupee payment agreement doubles value of India's engineering exports to Russia

Exports soar

5 minutes ago
Two men have been arrested for leaking the the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer examination paper.

UP Paper Leak Arrest

7 minutes ago
TMC's Arjun Singh, Dibyendu Adhikari Join BJP

Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE

9 minutes ago
Annamalai and PM Modi

Watch: What Did Annamalai

10 minutes ago
RJD MLA Tej Pratap Yadav

RJD MLA Tej Pratap Yadav

16 minutes ago
Microsoft

Google competitive edge

17 minutes ago
Cybersecurity

New Uber bug discovered

17 minutes ago
Aditi

Aditi-Siddharth's Date

18 minutes ago
Gina Carano

Gina Carano On Star Wars

18 minutes ago
Exclusive: RBI has been a progressive regulato: Amazon Pay CEO and VP

Amazon Pay CEO on RBI

18 minutes ago
K Kavitha Under ED Radar

K Kavitha Under ED Radar

21 minutes ago
Ed Sheeran, RRR poster

Ed Sheeran Praises RRR

24 minutes ago
Summer drinks

Summer Drinks To Hydrate

25 minutes ago
BRS

ED Raids K Kavitha House

28 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Greater Noida: Woman Found Dead of Gunshot Injury, Husband on Run

    India News10 hours ago

  2. BPSC TRE 3.0 to be held today, check important instructions here

    Education11 hours ago

  3. Nita, Mom Purnima, Sister Mamta's Sweet Moment At Anant's Pre-wedding

    Entertainment17 hours ago

  4. Maharashtra: Over 100 Police Trainees Suffer Food Poisoning in Dhule

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Mamata Pushed From Behind In Her Home Which Led To Concussion: Hospital

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo