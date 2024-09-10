sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:45 IST, September 10th 2024

Endrick's surprising tribute to Charlton has Brazilians calling him 'Bobby'

After Endrick scored the only goal for Brazil in a win over England at Wembley, he revealed a player he unexpectedly idolised.Bobby Charlton.Ever since that March night, his Brazil teammates have never let him forget it.They started calling him “Bobby” and it has stuck.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Endrick
Brazil’s Endrick celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a friendly soccer match between England and Brazil at Wembley Stadium | Image: AP
14:45 IST, September 10th 2024