Published 00:22 IST, October 14th 2024
Nations League: England beats Finland 3-1 after recovering from shock Greece loss
England got back to winning ways by beating Finland 3-1 in the Nations League on Sunday.After the shock 2-1 home loss to Greece on Thursday, goals from Jack Grealish, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Declan Rice secured victory in Helsinki.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
England beats Finland 3-1 after recovering from shock Greece loss | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
00:22 IST, October 14th 2024