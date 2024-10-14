sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Air India Bomb Scare | Security Threat For Trump | Baba Siddique Murder | RG Kar Horror | Middle East Conflict |

Published 00:22 IST, October 14th 2024

Nations League: England beats Finland 3-1 after recovering from shock Greece loss

England got back to winning ways by beating Finland 3-1 in the Nations League on Sunday.After the shock 2-1 home loss to Greece on Thursday, goals from Jack Grealish, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Declan Rice secured victory in Helsinki.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
England beats Finland 3-1 after recovering from shock Greece loss
England beats Finland 3-1 after recovering from shock Greece loss | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

00:22 IST, October 14th 2024