Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Updated 10 March 2026 at 21:25 IST

England Defender Kyle Walker Retires From International Football Months Before FIFA World Cup 2026

Kyle Walker has announced his retirement from international football ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Aniket Datta
Follow : Google News Icon  
Kyle Walker
Kyle Walker | Image: Instagram/@kylewalker2

England defender Kyle Walker has announced his retirement from international football ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Advertisement

(More To Follow…)

Published By : Aniket Datta

Published On: 10 March 2026 at 21:22 IST