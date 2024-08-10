sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:56 IST, August 10th 2024

England delays announcing permanent successor to Southgate, appoints Carsley as interim coach

England has delayed hiring a permanent coach to replace Gareth Southgate and will be led by Lee Carsley, who is currently in charge of the country's under-21 team, on an interim basis.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Lee Carsley
England's head coach Lee Carsley directs his players during the Euro 2023 U21 Championship semifinal soccer match between Israel and England at the Batumi Arena stadium | Image: AP
10:56 IST, August 10th 2024