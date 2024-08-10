Published 10:56 IST, August 10th 2024
England delays announcing permanent successor to Southgate, appoints Carsley as interim coach
England has delayed hiring a permanent coach to replace Gareth Southgate and will be led by Lee Carsley, who is currently in charge of the country's under-21 team, on an interim basis.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
England's head coach Lee Carsley directs his players during the Euro 2023 U21 Championship semifinal soccer match between Israel and England at the Batumi Arena stadium | Image: AP
