England Forward Anthony Gordon Set To Complete His Transfer To FC Barcelona From Newcastle

England forward Anthony Gordon is set to sign a contract with Barcelona on Friday and complete his move from Newcastle, the Spanish club said.

Despite its financial troubles, Barcelona is reportedly ready to pay Newcastle some 70 million euros ($81 million) to acquire the 25-year-old Gordon.

He arrived in Spain on Thursday and underwent a medical exam with Barcelona.

The Spanish league champion says he will be presented after signing his contract.

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Gordon scored 17 goals for Newcastle last season, including 10 in the Champions League. One of those goals came in a loss to Barcelona in the Champions League round of 16.

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