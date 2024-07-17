Published 22:45 IST, July 17th 2024
England great Lucy Bronze joins Chelsea from Barcelona
England defender Lucy Bronze joined Chelsea from Barcelona on Wednesday on a two-year deal. Five-time Champions League-winner Bronze completed her move to the Women's Super League (WSL) champion after two years with Barcelona.
England great Lucy Bronze joins Chelsea from Barcelona | Image: AP
