Published 22:45 IST, July 17th 2024

England great Lucy Bronze joins Chelsea from Barcelona

England defender Lucy Bronze joined Chelsea from Barcelona on Wednesday on a two-year deal. Five-time Champions League-winner Bronze completed her move to the Women's Super League (WSL) champion after two years with Barcelona.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
