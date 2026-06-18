England Skipper Harry Kane Issues Fitness Update After Calf Strapping Sparks Concern: 'I Am At The Peak Of My Powers'

FIFA World Cup 2026: England clinched a commanding 4-2 victory over Croatia in their Group L fixture of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 at Dallas Stadium, Texas, on Thursday, June 18.

Harry Kane's Brace Helps England Win Over Croatia

Harry Kane made the first breakthrough for England in the 12th minute with a spot kick. Croatia quickly responded, leveling the score in the 36th minute through Martin Baturina’s stunning strike. The English skipper struck again in the 42nd minute to restore the lead, but Petar Musa equalized just before halftime, making it 2-2 after a thrilling first half.

England started the second half in style, reclaiming the lead within minutes. In the 47th minute, Jude Bellingham dribbled into Croatia’s box and beat goalkeeper Dominik Livaković to score England’s fourth. From there, the Three Lions took full control of the match, maintaining momentum and keeping Croatia at bay despite their efforts to break through the defense.

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Harry Kane Opens Up On Injury Concerns

After the match, concerns arose among fans when Kane was spotted with strapping on his calf. However, the captain reassured supporters, stating he felt good and there was nothing to worry about. He emphasized his focus on recovery and preparation for the next game.

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“Physically, I am feeling good. The goals I have scored this year are the most I have ever had in my career, and I feel I am at the peak of my powers at the right time. There is a long way to go, a lot of tough games ahead, but for me personally I enjoy being out there on the pitch when I am in this form. Recover now and get ready for the next game,” Kane said.