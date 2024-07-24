Published 00:24 IST, July 24th 2024
European Soccer Leagues, Player Unions challenge FIFA In Formal legal Complaint On Competition Law
In the latest legal challenge to international soccer bodies, the European group of leagues and player unions said on Tuesday they will formally complain to the European Commission about how FIFA adds competitions to congested fixture schedules.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
FIFA President Ganni Infantino | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
00:24 IST, July 24th 2024