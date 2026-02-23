Everton vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Premier League Match Live In India?

Manchester United will travel to Hill Dickinson Stadium for their Premier League clash against Everton on February 24, 2026. The Red Devils will look forward to seeking revenge from the Everton side after their defeat when the two sides met last time. Notably, ex-manager Ruben Amorim’s underperformers lost the reverse fixture 1–0 in November.

However, Manchester United have revitalised since then under new interim manager Michael Carrick, having guided his former side to a nine-match unbeaten run, the longest run since 2021. United are currently on par with Chelsea, and a win or even a draw will see them take a lead over their Premier League rivals. However, following their frustrating 1-1 draw against West Ham last week, Michael Carrick's men will aim to get three points on the board.

Everton, on the other hand, are holding genuine hopes for the Europa League and Conference League under former Manchester United manager David Moyes. The upcoming Premier League match could have a significant impact on the European qualifications next season.

Everton vs Manchester United Live Streaming Details

When will the Everton vs Manchester United Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Everton vs Manchester United Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.

Where will the Everton vs Manchester United Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Everton vs Manchester United Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at Hill Dickinson, Liverpool, England.

What time will the Everton vs Manchester United Premier League 2025-2026 match start?

The Everton vs Manchester United Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 01:30 AM IST on Sunday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Everton vs Manchester United Premier League 2025-2026 match in India?

The Everton vs Manchester United Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Sunday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Everton vs Manchester United Premier League 2025-2026 match in India?