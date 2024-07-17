Published 11:20 IST, July 17th 2024
Ex-Barcelona Personality Provides MAJOR VERDICT on Why Neymar Never Clinched the Ballon d'Or
Former Barcelona figure delivers significant insight into why Neymar failed to secure the Ballon d'Or during his career.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Neymar had adductor problems, ankle issues and suffered from Corona Virus and missed over 94 days of football. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
11:20 IST, July 17th 2024