Father of Son Heung-min fined for violating child welfare law at soccer academy in South Korea
A court in South Korea has fined Son Woong-jung, the father of English Premier League star Son Heung-min, 3 million won ($2,200) for violating child welfare law at his soccer academy.
Son Heung-min makes an attempt to score during the second round of the Asian qualifier group C match for 2026 FIFA World Cup between South Korea and China at Seoul World Cup Stadium | Image: AP Photo/Lee Jin-man
