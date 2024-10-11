sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:12 IST, October 11th 2024

Father of Son Heung-min fined for violating child welfare law at soccer academy in South Korea

A court in South Korea has fined Son Woong-jung, the father of English Premier League star Son Heung-min, 3 million won ($2,200) for violating child welfare law at his soccer academy.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Son Heung-min
Son Heung-min makes an attempt to score during the second round of the Asian qualifier group C match for 2026 FIFA World Cup between South Korea and China at Seoul World Cup Stadium | Image: AP Photo/Lee Jin-man
16:12 IST, October 11th 2024