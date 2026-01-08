FC Barcelona Rout Athletic Bilbao 5-0 In Spanish Super Cup Semifinal

Raphinha scored twice as Barcelona routed Athletic Bilbao 5-0 in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup played in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

Hansi Flick’s team overpowered their Basque rivals by scoring four times in the first half while Barcelona star Lamine Yamal watched from the bench.

Ferran Torres swatted in a missed shot by Fermín López to start the demolition in the 23rd minute at Alinma Stadium in Jeddah.

Fermín curled in a pass by Raphinha in the 30th and Roony Bardghji squirted a strike under Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simón four minutes later.

Raphinha poured it on with a blistering strike to beat Simón in the 38th before the Brazil forward rounded off the big win in the 52nd.

Yamal went on as a late substitute. He should be fresh for Sunday’s final against either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid, which play their semifinal on Thursday.

