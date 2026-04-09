FC Barcelona To Host Espanyol In La Liga After Champions League Disappointment, Look To Take Another Step Toward Retaining Title

Barcelona will look to take another step toward successfully defending its Spanish league title when it hosts struggling Espanyol in a derby on Saturday.

The title looks like it's Barcelona’s to lose with eight games left. Hansi Flick’s side holds a seven-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid, which hosts a resurgent Girona on Friday.

“We know that each game is important,” Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa said Thursday. “We have a smaller margin of error now.”

Both powerhouses will be tempted to rotate their lineups and prioritise next week’s Champions League games when they will have to pull off comebacks on the road to reach the European semifinals.

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Barcelona must turn around a 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid when it visits the Spanish capital on Tuesday, a day before Madrid travels to play Bayern Munich after losing 2-1 to the German side.

The last time Barcelona played Espanyol in early January, its more modest crosstown rival was riding a five-game winning streak in the league and sitting in fifth place.

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But that tough 2-0 loss to Barcelona , when Espanyol squandered several early chances, set off a slump that has now reached 13 straight games without a win. The American-owned team now sits in 10th.

Barcelona’s loss to Atletico in the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday ended its nine-game unbeaten streak. Barcelona has only been held scoreless three times this season, and two of those duds have come against Atletico.

Madrid hosts Girona after losing back-to-back games, falling 2-1 at Mallorca in the last round before its defeat to Bayern on Tuesday.

Girona spent most of the first half of the season in the relegation zone but has improved in 2026. It is in 12th place after losing just three of its last 13 games, a run that included a 2-1 victory over Barcelona in February.

Marcus Rashford will likely have another start for Barcelona in place of the injured Raphinha.

The English forward was Barcelona’s biggest threat against Atletico but failed to take his chances.

Arbeloa said Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga will both start for Madrid against Girona. Bellingham is working his way back into top form after an injury, while Camavinga is being linked with a move to the Premier League.