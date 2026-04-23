FC Barcelona To Visit Getafe With Holes In Attack As It Nears La Liga Title

Barcelona will visit Getafe in La Liga on Saturday probably without Lamine Yamal after he injured himself while scoring a penalty.

The 18-year-old Yamal secured the 1-0 win over Celta Vigo in La Liga on Wednesday but after his spot kick he immediately dropped to the ground and grabbed the back of his left leg. He was promptly substituted. As of Thursday morning the club had yet to issue a medical report on his status.

Key Matches

Barcelona hold a healthy nine-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid as the season enters its home stretch with six games remaining. Madrid visits fifth-placed Real Betis on Friday needing a victory to maintain its options of catching the defending champion. Madrid will visit Barcelona in three rounds on May 10.

La Liga is the only chance either powerhouse has to finish the season with a major title after both were eliminated in the Champions League quarterfinals last week.

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“Our objective has to be to win all six matches, regardless of what Barcelona does," said Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa, who replaced Xabi Alonso midseason and is most likely to be replaced this summer.

Atletico, which beat Barcelona to reach the final four of the Champions League, will most likely prioritize next week’s semifinal against Arsenal over its domestic match against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday. Coach Diego Simeone is sure to rotate his squad and rest his best players for Wednesday's home game against Arsenal.

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Villarreal hosts Celta on Sunday aiming to hold onto third place and the corresponding Champions League berth for next season.

Players To Watch

With Yamal and attack partner Raphinha likely to be unavailable, coach Hansi Flick still has options to form his starting front line. They include forward Marcus Rashford, winger Roony Bardghji or even Dani Olmo, Gavi Paéz or Fermín López shifting forward from the midfield.

Kylian Mbappé leads the league with 24 goals — three more than Mallorca's Vedat Muriqi — after he scored to help Madrid beat Alaves 2-1 on Tuesday. That broke a winless run of four games overall for Arbeloa's side.

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