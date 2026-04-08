FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA CHampions League Live In India?

FC Barcelona will enter familiar territory when they host Atletico Madrid in a Champions League quarterfinal clash at Camp Nou. A place in the semifinal will be at stake, and should the Catalans make it to the last four, they will be up against either Sporting Lisbon or Arsenal.

FC Barcelona's recent dominance against Atletico will surely play an advantage for the Catalans. But Diego Simeone's men do have the firepower to inflict damage on Barcelona, given their traits. Barcelona have three out of their four games in all competitions against Atletico this season.

But they cannot afford to take things lightly, as a loss would hamper their UCL credentials. The Catalans won't have the service of Raphinha, Frenkie De Jong, Marc Bernal and Andreas Christensen and Hansi Flick does have a tough task to cut out as it stands.

FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, Champions League Live Streaming Details

When will the FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Champions League Match take place?

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The FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Champions League match will take place on Thursday, April 9.

Where will the FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Champions League match take place?

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The FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Champions League will take place at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.

What time will the FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Champions League match start?

The FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Champions League match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Champions League match?

The FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Champions League match will have a live broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Champions League match?