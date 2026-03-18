Updated 18 March 2026 at 14:27 IST
FC Barcelona vs Newcastle United Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA CHampions League Live In India?
FC Barcelona will host Newcastle United in a UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash at Camp Nou. Get all telecast details here.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
FC Barcelona will host Newcastle United in a crucial Champions League Round of 16 clash at Camp Nou. The Catalans played out a 1-1 draw with the Magpies and need a win to advance to the quarters. Barcelona last lifted the Champions League in 2015 and they will be every eager to replicate their success on the European front.
Marcus Rashford will play a pivotal role and might be handed a start. The English winger can definitely pose a threat to Kieran Trippier with his marauding run down the flank and his familiarity with the English opposition will definitely provide FC Barcelona an edge.
Newcastle have shown their intent with Anthony Gordon breaching the defence a number of times in the last game. The Premier League side need to push the paddle with more attacking resources and they surely have the firepower to get the job done.
FC Barcelona vs Newcastle United, Champions League Live Streaming Details
When will the FC Barcelona vs Newcastle United Champions League Match take place?
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The FC Barcelona vs Newcastle United Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, March 18.
Where will the FC Barcelona vs Newcastle United Champions League match take place?
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The FC Barcelona vs Newcastle United Champions League will take place at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.
What time will the FC Barcelona vs Newcastle United Champions League match start?
The FC Barcelona vs Newcastle United Champions League match will start at 11:15 PM IST on Saturday.
Where can you watch the live telecast of the FC Barcelona vs Newcastle United Champions League match?
The FC Barcelona vs Newcastle United Champions League match will have a live broadcast on Sony Sports Network.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the FC Barcelona vs Newcastle United Champions League match?
The FC Barcelona vs Newcastle United Champions League match can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV website and app with a subscription.
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 18 March 2026 at 14:27 IST