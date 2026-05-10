FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga El Clasico In India?

FC Barcelona will look to secure their 2nd consecutive La Liga title when they welcome archrival Real Madrid at Nou Camp. The Catalans just need to avoid a defeat to lift the La Liga title while Los Blancos need to win at any cost to alive in the title race.

FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid, La Liga Live Streaming Details

When will the FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga Match take place?

The FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga match will take place on Monday, May 11.

Where will the FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga match take place?

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The FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga will take place at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.

What time will the FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga match start?

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The FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga match?

The FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga match will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga match?