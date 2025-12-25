FC Goa Players Stage Innovative Protest, Halt Play Against FC Istiklol In ACL 2 To Put Spotlight On ISL Turmoil

The future of Indian football is deeply submerged in uncertainty. The Indian Super League remains in limbo, and several footballers came ahead to raise their voices on social media against the ongoing turmoil.

FC Goa Staged Innovative Protest In ACL 2 Match

FC Goa have been a pioneer in Indian football. They have been a part of the ISL from its inception and have had their ups and downs in the past few years. Recently, they took an innovative way to stage their concern to the stakeholders. FC Goa players momentarily suspended play during the initial seconds of their AFC Champions League Two encounter with FC Istiklol of Tajikistan on Wednesday in Margao.

They went on to lose the match 2-1, which brought an end to a disappointing campaign in the ACL 2. But that didn't deter them from expressing their frustration, as there is no confirmation over the start date of the next edition of ISL. FC Goa posted on X, "At the start of our AFC Champions League Two match, FC Goa’s players briefly paused active play for the opening seconds as a symbolic gesture to highlight the uncertainty currently affecting Indian football.

"This action was solely intended to draw attention to the broader challenges facing the domestic football ecosystem. It was not directed at our opponents FC Istiklol, the AFC, or the AFC Champions League Two, all of whom we respect greatly.

"The gesture carried no element of protest against the competition or its stakeholders and was made in good faith, without any intent to cause offence or disruption."

AIFF Committee Proposed Two Formats For ISL

The Master Rights Agreement between Football Sports Development Authority and AIFF ended this month, and despite a tender being floated, there were no takers. Recently, AIFF constituted a three-member committee, and they suggested two formats to the clubs, as per reports.

The first one will follow the MLS way in two groups, East and West. A total of 84 league matches would be staged, and the top four teams from each group will advance to a single-leg championship round in order to decide the winner.

