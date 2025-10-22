FC Goa vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Two Live Score & Updates: Stage Set At Fatorda Stadium For The High-Voltage Clash, Less Than Hour Left For Kick Off
Follow the FC Goa vs Al-Nassr match with real-time live scores, commentary, and all the key moments from the AFC Champions League Two Group D fixture at Fatorda Stadium in Goa.
FC Goa vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League Two Live Score & Updates: Even though Cristiano Ronaldo has not traveled to India for the upcoming FC Goa clash at the AFC Champions League Two. But still the Saudi club have enough talent who all can cause the damage. Star players like Joao Felix, Sadio Mane, Kingsley Coman, and Inigo Martinez have traveled to India and are likely to take part in the upcoming fixture. FC Goa have played two matches in the prestigious AFC league, failing to win a single match so far. In Group D, FC Goa stand in the bottom-most spot and are yet to clinch a win. On the other hand, Al Nassr hold the top spot with six points after playing two matches.
FC Goa vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League Two Live Score & Updates: FC Goa will square off against Al Nassr in the upcoming Group D fixture at the AFC Champions League Two, at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa, on Wednesday, October 22. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:15 PM IST.
22 October 2025 at 18:44 IST
FC Goa vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Two Live Score & Updates: 15 Minutes Left For Kick Off
FC Goa vs Al-Nassr Live: Less than 30 minutes for the most-awaited clash between FC Goa and Al Nassr at the AFC Champions League Two Group D fixture. Fatorda Stadium in Margao will be hosting the upcoming match, which is scheduled to kick off at 7:15 PM IST.
22 October 2025 at 18:41 IST
FC Goa vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Two Live Score & Updates: Sandesh Jhingan To Lead FC Goa
FC Goa vs Al-Nassr Live: Sandesh Jhingan will be leading the Gaurs in the crucial fixture. Meanwhile, Udanta Singh, Sahil Tavora are starting the game. Spain's Javier Siverio will be leading FC Goa's attack against Al Nassr.
22 October 2025 at 18:27 IST
FC Goa vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Two Live Score & Updates: Here's FC Goa's Playing Eleven
22 October 2025 at 18:22 IST
FC Goa vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Two Live Score & Updates: Inigo Martinez To Start For Al Nassr, Sultan Al Ghanam To Lead
FC Goa vs Al-Nassr Live: Star players like Kingsley Coman, Sadio Mane, and Joao Felix are on the bench for Al Nassr. Meanwhile, Inigo Martinez will be leading the defense. On the other hand, Sultan Al Ghanam will be leading the Saudi club in the upcoming clash.
22 October 2025 at 18:28 IST
FC Goa vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Two Live Score & Updates: Here's Al Nassr's Playing XI
22 October 2025 at 17:58 IST
FC Goa vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Two Live Score & Updates: Al-Nassr Head Coach Reveals Why Cristiano Ronaldo Did Not Travel To India For ACL 2 Clash
FC Goa vs Al-Nassr Live: While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Al Nassr Head Coach Jorge Jesus said, “Everyone loves Cristiano Ronaldo, and he has a lot of fans. We have decided to rest him when we play outside Saudi Arabia. Everyone wants to see and meet him, but we chose to keep him in Riyadh to prepare for the next game."
22 October 2025 at 17:30 IST
FC Goa vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Two Live Score & Updates: Hello and Welcome!
FC Goa vs Al-Nassr: Ladies and gentlemen, the stage is set for the most-awaited clash between FC Goa and Al Nassr at the iconic Fatorda Stadium in Goa, on Wednesday, October 22. The high-voltage fixture is scheduled to kick off at 7:15 PM IST.