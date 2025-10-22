FC Goa vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Two Live Score & Updates: Stage Set At Fatorda Stadium For The High-Voltage Clash, Less Than Hour Left For Kick Off

FC Goa vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Two Live Score & Updates | Image: Instagram/@alnassr/@fcgoaofficial

FC Goa vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League Two Live Score & Updates: Even though Cristiano Ronaldo has not traveled to India for the upcoming FC Goa clash at the AFC Champions League Two. But still the Saudi club have enough talent who all can cause the damage. Star players like Joao Felix, Sadio Mane, Kingsley Coman, and Inigo Martinez have traveled to India and are likely to take part in the upcoming fixture. FC Goa have played two matches in the prestigious AFC league, failing to win a single match so far. In Group D, FC Goa stand in the bottom-most spot and are yet to clinch a win. On the other hand, Al Nassr hold the top spot with six points after playing two matches.