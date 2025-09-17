FC Goa vs Al Zawraa, AFC Champions League Two Highlights: Al Zawraa Hand FC Goa 2-0 Defeat
FC Goa vs Al Zawraa, AFC Champions League 2 Highlights: AL Zawraa have handed a 2-0 defeat to FC Goa in an AFC Champions League Two encounter at the Fatorda Stadium on Wednesday.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
FC Goa vs Al Zawraa, AFC Champions League 2 Highlights: FC Goa have made a losing start to their AFC Champions League Two campaign. Despite dominating possession and creating more chances they have lost 2-0 to Iraqi side Al Zawraa. Goals from hani and Nizar proved to be enough for the visitors to grab all the three points.
Live Blog
FC Goa vs Al Zawraa, AFC Champions League 2 Highlights: The eyes will be on October 22nd when FC Goa are scheduled to host Al Nassr at the Fatorda Stadium.
17 September 2025 at 21:15 IST
FC Goa vs Al Zawraa, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: Full time in Goa, FC Goa 0-2 Al Zawraa
Goals from Hani and Nizar help Al Zawraa to defeat FC Goa 2-0 at Fatorda Stadium.
17 September 2025 at 21:13 IST
FC Goa vs Al Zawraa, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: Al Zawraa score their second, 94'
Nizar has cored the second goal for Al Zawraa.
17 September 2025 at 21:11 IST
FC Goa vs Al Zawraa, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: FC Goa almost concede another, 90'
Al Zawraa come with full guns blazing and FC Goa have survived a scare as a shot from Ibrahim hits the second post.
17 September 2025 at 21:08 IST
FC Goa vs Al Zawraa, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: Time is running out for FC Goa, 87'
Al Zawraa have brought up their time wasting technique.
17 September 2025 at 21:02 IST
FC Goa vs Al Zawraa, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: Corner for FC Goa, 83'
FC Goa have ramped up the presure and are determined to leave the pitch at least with a point.
17 September 2025 at 20:59 IST
FC Goa vs Al Zawraa, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: Change for FC Goa , 80'
Rabeeh and Sahil Tavora come in for Nim Dorjee and Boris.
17 September 2025 at 20:58 IST
FC Goa vs Al Zawraa, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: Cracks in the Al Zawraa defence opening up, 77'
Brison twists and turns and lays it off for Boris. Boris plays a one two and the ball moves to Borja Herrera. he sets it up perfectly for Brison but the latter tries to curl the ball and misses the target.
17 September 2025 at 20:50 IST
FC Goa vs Al Zawraa, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: FC Goa need to find the momentum, 71'
Another freekick gets wasted as Borja Herrera fails to find any of his FC Goa teammates inside the penalty box.
17 September 2025 at 20:41 IST
FC Goa vs Al Zawraa, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: Another change for FC Goa, 67'
Udanta Singh makes way for Brison.
17 September 2025 at 20:36 IST
FC Goa vs Al Zawraa, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: No Sandesh Jhingan for FC Goa yet, 62'
Sandesh Jhingan is one the bench for FC Goa and the defender is yet to be unleashed by Manolo Marquez.
17 September 2025 at 20:33 IST
FC Goa vs Al Zawraa, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: Al Zawraa keeper denies FC Goa, 54'
Udanta surges through the right side and lays the ball off towards Ayush. The substitute lashes a shot towards the goal but the Al Zawraa custodian Jalal paves it away.
17 September 2025 at 20:25 IST
FC Goa vs Al Zawraa, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: Change for FC Goa, 50'
Iker Guarrotxena amkes way for Ayush.
17 September 2025 at 20:23 IST
FC Goa vs Al Zawraa, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: FC Goa have another chance, 48'
Boris whips in a cross from right side but Udnata's header misses the target.
17 September 2025 at 20:04 IST
FC Goa vs Al Zawraa, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: Al Zawraa lead at halftime
FC Goa will have to come strongly in the second half after concedinng a goal just at the stroke of halftime.
17 September 2025 at 20:03 IST
FC Goa vs Al Zawraa, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: Al Zawraa score, 44'
Reziq's shot deflects and gets into the goal. The ball gets tangled in a sea of feets and eventually the Al Zawraa forward has the last laugh.
17 September 2025 at 19:58 IST
FC Goa vs Al Zawraa, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: FC Goa survive, 42'
Hritwik Tiwari dives to his right to deny Nizar from heading home.
17 September 2025 at 19:52 IST
FC Goa vs Al Zawraa, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: Gaps are opening up, 31'
Boris lays off a ball for Borja Herrera. The latter launches a shot but it couldn't get past the Al Zawraa defence.
17 September 2025 at 19:46 IST
FC Goa vs Al Zawraa, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: Another chance gets begging, 29'
FC Goa have a freekick after an Al Zawraa player handles the ball. But Timor Sva hits the ball direct into the wall.
17 September 2025 at 19:42 IST
FC Goa vs Al Zawraa, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: Will Cristiano Ronaldo come to India?
FC Goa are scheduled to host Al Nassr on October 22 and the Saudin Pro League side have registered the Portuguese superstar for the continental tournament.
17 September 2025 at 19:40 IST
FC Goa vs Al Zawraa, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: Al Zawraa trying to push for a goal, 23'
Al Zawraa have been heavily reliant on their wings but the FC Goa defence have not led them to inflict any major damage so far.
17 September 2025 at 19:37 IST
FC Goa vs Al Zawraa, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: FC Goa need to penetrate more, 21'
FC VGoa have definitely been the better team but need to find more composure in the Al Zawraa attacking third.
17 September 2025 at 19:29 IST
FC Goa vs Al Zawraa, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: Nizar gets a yellow card, 10'
Nizar has entered referee's books for a foul on Drazic.
17 September 2025 at 19:25 IST
FC Goa vs Al Zawraa, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: FC Goa in attacking mode
Iker Guarrotxena floats a delightful cross from the left flank but Siverio's header just misses the target.
17 September 2025 at 19:23 IST
FC Goa vs Al Zawraa, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: FC Goa almost concede, 5'
A sloppy pass from FC Goa allows Al Zawraa to pounce on the ball. Qasim Majid is present in the box but his shot hits the bar.
17 September 2025 at 19:18 IST
FC Goa vs Al Zawraa, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: A unique style of freekick, 2'
FC Goa attempt a new kind of freekick but it fails to garner any attention.
17 September 2025 at 19:16 IST
FC Goa vs Al Zawraa, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: Match kicks off, 1'
FC Goa vs Al Zawraa has kicked off
17 September 2025 at 19:09 IST
FC Goa vs Al Zawraa, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: FC Goa will rely on home support
A large number of supporters are present to cheer for their favourite FC Goa side at Fatorda Stadium.
17 September 2025 at 18:48 IST
FC Goa vs Al Zawraa, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: Al Zawraa starting XI
Al Zawraa: Jalal (gk); Maytham, Akram H, Dhurgham, Kadhim; Mahdi, Hasan, Mohammed Qasim, , Clarence, Nizar; Reziq.
17 September 2025 at 18:47 IST
FC Goa vs Al Zawraa, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: FC Goa announce team
FC Goa: Hritwik Tiwari (gk); Pol Moreno, Akash Sangwan, Nim Dorjee, Boris; Timor Sva, Borja Gonzalez, Dejan Drazic, Udanta Singh; Siverio, Iker Guarrotxena ©.
17 September 2025 at 18:44 IST
FC Goa vs Al Zawraa, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: FC Goa to open their continental campaign
FC Goa host Iraq's Al Zawraa inj an AFC Champions League 2 encounter at the Fatorda Stadium on Wednesday.