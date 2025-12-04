FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Super Cup In India?

FC Goa players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Kalinga Super Cup 2025 | Image: ANI

FC Goa will eye a continental slot when they take on Mumbai City FC in the second Super Cup semifinal on Thursday. The winner of this match will face East Bengal in the final, who defeated Punjab FC earlier on Thursday at the same venue.

Defending champions Goa have been involved in the AFC Champions League Two but have failed to secure a single victory in the five matches they have played so far. Despite the uncertainty surrounding the Indian Super League, FC Goa will not let its guard down and will be hoping to defend their Super Cup crown.

Mumbai City will comparatively find it hard to find their rhythm, but they do have ample resources at their disposal to inflict damage on FC Goa.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Super Cup Semifinal Live Streaming

When will the FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Super Cup semifinal match Take Place?

The FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Super Cup semifinal match will take place on Thursday, December 4.

At what time will the FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Super Cup semifinal match Take Place?

The FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Super Cup semifinal match will kick off at 4 PM IST.

Where will the FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Super Cup semifinal match Take Place?

The FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Super Cup semifinal match will take place at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

Where to watch the FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Super Cup semifinal match on live TV?

The FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Super Cup semifinal match will have a live broadcast on Star Sports Khel channel.

Where to watch the live streaming of the FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Super Cup semifinal match?

Fans in India can watch the FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Super Cup match on the JioHotstar app and website in India.