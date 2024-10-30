Published 21:31 IST, October 30th 2024
FIFA announces first Club World Cup sponsor with Chinese electronics firm branding VAR checks
FIFA finally announced a first sponsor for its revamped Club World Cup on Wednesday in a deal that will brand video review checks at the tournament in the United States next year.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
FIFA announces first Club World Cup sponsor with Chinese electronics firm branding VAR checks | Image: AP
