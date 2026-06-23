FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo Aiming To Get On Track After Disappointing Start

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland have taken their expected starring roles so far in the FIFA World Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo is getting some unexpected criticism.

Portugal's 41-year-old star arrived in North America hoping to make history by scoring in his sixth straight FIFA World Cup. He ended up frustrated after a forgettable opening performance in Portugal's surprising 1-1 draw against Congo, missing on a couple of good scoring chances in the second half.

Ronaldo and Portugal get a chance to get back on track against Uzbekistan Tuesday in Houston.

One of the pre-tournament favorites to win the FIFA World Cup, Portugal could use a win to keep pace in Group K following Colombia's opening win and Congo's tie in its first World Cup in 52 years.

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Colombia and Congo play in Guadalajara, Mexico, in Tuesday's late match, with England and Harry Kane facing Ghana. Panama also plays Croatia in a critical Group L match after both teams lost their openers.

What To Watch On June 23

— Portugal vs. Uzbekistan, 1 p.m. EDT in Houston

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— England vs. Ghana, 4 p.m. EDT in Foxborough, Massachusetts

— Panama vs. Croatia, 7 p.m. EDT in Toronto

— Colombia vs. Congo, 10 p.m. EDT in Guadalajara, Mexico

Harry Kane’s Record Pursuit

Harry Kane scored two goals in England's opening 4-2 win over Croatia, giving him 10 in World Cup play to match Gary Lineker's English record. It also pushed Kane into a seven-way tie for seventh in tournament history.

Kane gets a chance to add to that total when England faces surprising Ghana in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.

Should he score, Kane would move into a tie for sixth with Germany's Jürgen Klinsmann and Hungary's Sándor Kocsis. A win would send England to the knockout stage for the third straight World Cup.

Ghana is tied with England atop Group L following its opening 1-0 win over Panama on Brandon Thomas-Asante's goal in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time. Ghana is looking for its first trip to the knockout stage since reaching the quarterfinals in 2010.

England is unbeaten against African teams at the World Cup, with five wins and three draws.

Elimination Game?

Panama and Croatia will play a game in Toronto that neither can afford to lose.

With opening losses, the countries are at the bottom of Group L behind England and Ghana. A win keeps alive the hopes of reaching the knockout stage, while a loss all but ends those hopes.

Panama was in line for its first World Cup point against Ghana before Thomas-Asante's late goal broke a scoreless tie.

Croatia finished third in Qatar in 2022 and was runner-up to France four years earlier in Russia, but is in trouble after losing 4-2 to England in this year's opener.

Colombia Aiming For Knockout Stage

Colombia can lock up its spot in the knockout stage against surprising Congo in Guadalajara.

It would be a big step after the Colombians didn't even get into the World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

Luis Diaz got Colombia off to a strong start in its opener, finishing with a goal and an assist in a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan.

The Colombians could face a difficult task against a disciplined Congo side that frustrated Portugal.

Keep an eye on Congo's Yoane Wissa. The Newcastle United forward scored Congo's first goal in two World Cup appearances with a header in stoppage time just before halftime against Portugal.

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