FIFA World Cup 2026: Gianni Infantino Confirms US President Donald Trump To Attend WC Final

FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Tuesday stated that he and U.S. President Donald Trump will attend the FIFA World Cup Final together, where they will watch the match and jointly present the trophy to the winning team.



Earlier, talkSPORT reported that FIFA has no objection to Trump handing the World Cup trophy directly to the winning captain and remaining on the podium during celebrations.



"We're going to be together with US President Donald Trump, enjoying the World Cup Final and handing the trophy to the winner together," Infantino said as per Fox News.



The US president had already been informed that FIFA would like him to present the trophy to the tournament winners. Officials from Mexico and Canada are also expected to be invited to attend the closing ceremony.



Trump drew attention at the Club World Cup when he remained on the podium beside Chelsea captain Reece James as he lifted the trophy

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